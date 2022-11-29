; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

SINTERKLAAS, ZWARTE PIET, & KRAMPUS: Old World Christmas Traditions

In Europe, the traditional Christmas holidays are a bit different than here in North America. Have you ever heard of Zwarte Piet 'Black Pete' and Krampus? I've collected a few creepy tidbits.

"Well, this happened a while ago. It started on Christmas Eve, I was walking with a cousin on the cold streets to our house, and on the way, I looked up and saw the Zwarte Piet on the roofs of the huge houses. My cousin also raised his head and saw the same thing, but there was something wrong with this Piet, he didn't look 'normal' as we normally see. His skin was black but it was darker than the darkness of night itself. His eyes were bright blood red, and he had a long demon tail. Of course, he had normal things that the Zwarte Piet would wear as the same garment, for example, the weird chains. Zwarte Piet looked at us and got scared, quickly jumping to the other roof, and just disappearing. My cousin and I were shocked and not believing what we saw.

What is Zwarte Piet?: Sinterklaas, the figure who inspired the famous Santa Claus, is very famous in Europe, with his festival being celebrated since the Middle Ages. But in Holland, the good old man has a helper who has been causing controversy for a while. Zwarte Piet, literally 'Black Pete,' is portrayed as a black man with full, red lips whose job it is to help wrap presents for children who have been good and punish those who have behaved badly. During Dutch celebrations, many citizens dress like Piet, painting their faces black and putting on curly wigs, a racist practice that has generated much criticism, especially for a country struggling with its colonialist and slavery past.

I don't know what exactly that was we saw, my friends have theories about it.

First theory: Zwarte Piet is a real mystical being and not just a simple Christmas children's tale.

Second theory: this is not a real piet but some spirit that has taken on a Zwarte Piet form." QE

Tis the season to be jolly. Christmas is a time of celebrations, good food, and warm cheer. Anticipation of Santa with his sack stuffed of presents excites children worldwide. In the meantime, they are reminded to be good or they could end up with a lump of coal in their Christmas stockings.

He’s making a list,
And checking it twice;
Gonna find out
Who’s naughty and nice.

He sees you when you’re sleeping.
He knows when you’re awake.
He knows if you’ve been bad or good,
So be good for goodness sake!
Oh, you better watch out!



Oh, you better watch out! The young in Austria, Germany & Switzerland have known these words very well. It is a warning, and they tremble at the mere mention of Krampus, a malevolent and devilish creature, complete with large horns and hoofed feet. Whereas the Western version of Santa Claus is in charge of both rewards and punishments for good and bad children respectively, the Alpine Saint Nicolas only distributes rewards while Krampus delivers the punishments.

The name “Krampus” is derived from the old German expression for claw,' referring to the menacing appearance of the creature. Depending on the area where the celebrations are taking place, the creature's name and appearance can vary slightly. Unlike our tradition of Santa delivering presents in the wee hours of the morning of December 25th, the European Saint Nicolas visits children on December 6th, which commemorates the original real-life saint’s day. According to the customs, Krampus tags along with Saint Nicolas or precedes him on December 5th to deliver punishments to bad children on this day. The practice dates back several thousands of years ago when supposed witches or troublemakers would don sinister costumes and run around the streets to scare the townspeople. Later, the pagan religions observed the approach of the harsh winter season in a similar manner with actors dressed in creepy costumes. Drawing from this influence, Krampus costumes today can range from a scary-looking old man mask to a horrific devil-like creature covered in dark fur, bearing a long-fanged grimacing mask and animalistic eyes. They wield an assortment of fear-inducing noise-makers, such as heavy chains, whips, and loud, clanging bells, as well as a basket meant to carry away naughty children.

Take a look at a few vintage images. It may give you a better perspective:





Krampus Through Time

2000 BCE - Enkidu appears in the Epic of Gilgamesh, the earliest known appearance of a 'Wild Man' in literature.

600 BCE - In the book of Daniel in the Old Testament, King Nebuchadnezzar is punished by God for his pride when he is turned into a hairy beast.

217 BCE - Saturnalia is introduced as a winter celebration in Rome, marked by gift giving, wild parties, and a reversal of the normal social roles of slave and master.

4th Century CE - Due to Roman influence, many Germanic tribes, such as the Goths and Vandals, convert to Christianity; their pagan traditions survive in small villages in the Alps where the Church cannot penetrate.

1250 CE - King's Mirror, a Norwegian text, features a Wild Man character who is described as being covered in hair.

17th Century CE - 'Knecht Rupert' appears as a figure in a Nuremberg Christmas procession.

1810 CE - The Brothers Grimm began publishing stories of Germanic folktales, marking a resurgence in Germanic pagan folklore.

Early 19th Century CE - Holiday postcards from Austria, Germany, and other parts of Europe feature holiday greetings from Krampus and other companions of St. Nicholas.

Early 19th Century CE - Germanic and Dutch immigrants to the US popularize 'Pelznickel' traditions in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and as far west as Indiana.

2004 CE - Blab! Magazine curator Monte Beauchamp publishes Devil In Design, a collection of vintage Krampus postcards from the turn of the 19th century. This book marks an increase in Krampus' popularity in the English-speaking world.

2004 CE - An Adult Swim show The Venture Brothers features Krampus during a Christmas special.

2007 CE - The American television show Supernatural features an evil Krampus character.

2009 CE - American satirist Stephen Colbert is visited by Krampus on his television show The Colbert Report.

2013 CE - 'Grimm: Twelve Days of Krampus' - aired 12/6/2013 - A DARK JUSTICE DESCENDS ON PORTLAND AS THE CHRISTMAS SEASON BEGINS -- After a string of delinquent teens go missing, an old Wesen tale of an evil Santa who brings more than just a lump of coal may be the prime suspect. The investigation intensifies as Nick (David Giuntoli) and Hank (Russell Hornsby) take things a little too far. Meanwhile, Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) enlists Juliet (Bitsie Tulloch) to surprise Rosalee (Bree Turner) for their first Christmas together with unintended results. Elsewhere, Captain Renard’s (Sasha Roiz) tour of Europe brings him closer to tracking down Adalind (Claire Coffee). Reggie Lee also stars.


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

-----



In this premiere of 'V' host Vincent Richardson welcomes alien abductee & experiencer David Eckhart to the show. We hope to see you in the chat. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Over a decade ago, David Eckhart and his family began to endure numerous abductions and close encounters in their home near Pensacola, Florida. The encounters have continued, though the activity has evolved over time. David's ordeal has been thoroughly documented because of his determination to learn why he was chosen.

Lon Strickler assisted David in his journey since 2010. His story was presented on 'Fact or Faked: The Paranormal Files' which resulted in one of the series highest-rated episodes, namely because the team could not debunk David's claims.

Over the years, David has procured unique photographic evidence, using improvised methods to present his findings to the world.

David's story can be found in Lon Strickler's book 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality'

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity - 9PM ET / 6PM PT


-----



In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, I welcome dark artist, writer, and director Sam Shearon to the show. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Sam Shearon is a British dark artist who specializes in horror and science-fiction. His work often includes elements inspired by vintage tales of monsters and madmen, dark futures, post-apocalyptic genres including cyberpunk and industrial wastelands, and classic literature.

Sam's main influences stem from ancient cultures, the occult, industrial/art/revolution-eras, the supernatural, the paranormal, cryptozoology, and the unexplained. Shearon has created covers for comic books and graphic novels, as well as album sleeve artwork and merchandise designs for some of the biggest names in rock, metal, and industrial music.

Sam is also known for his cryptozoological art in the form of book covers, prints, and magazines. You can find and purchase Sam's artwork at mistersamshearon.com

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----



A Paranormal Life welcomes Lon Strickler, a Fortean researcher, author, podcaster, & experiencer. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)

Lon Strickler is a Fortean researcher, author, and publisher of the syndicated 'Phantoms and Monsters' blog. He began the blog in 2005, which has steadily grown in popularity and is read daily by tens of thousands of paranormal enthusiasts, investigators, and those seeking the truth. His research and reports have been featured in hundreds of online media sources. Several of these published reports have been presented on various television segments, including The History Channel's 'Ancient Aliens,' Syfy's 'Paranormal Witness', 'Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files,' and Destination America's 'Monsters and Mysteries in America.'

He has been interviewed on hundreds of radio & online broadcasts, including multiple guest appearances on 'Coast to Coast AM.' He was also featured on Destination America's 'Monsters and Mysteries in America' television show for 'The Sykesville Monster' episode. Lon has written 9 books and is currently the host of Phantoms & Monsters Radio.

Lon was born and raised in south central Pennsylvania, near the Gettysburg National Military Park and Battlefield. After living in the Baltimore, MD metro area for 40 years, he eventually moved back to his hometown in 2016.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

TRIBUTE TO LINDA GODFREY - Lon Strickler 'Strange Days' - Spaced Out Radio - 11/28/2022

Enormous National UFO Archive Envisioned for Albuquerque









PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon




The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,