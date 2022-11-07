ADULT BIGFOOT & JUVENILE Recorded in Crawford County, Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

In 2014, a Spartansburg, Pennsylvania resident (Crawford County) observes a Bigfoot while walking in the woods near her home. She records the incident on her cell phone.
If you listen carefully, you can hear 'growls' in the background. There is also a possible juvenile Bigfoot in the same vicinity, at least one can be seen in the recording.
I had heard about this video years ago but had never seen it. I don't believe that it was submitted to the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society, but I could be wrong.
The Bigfoot Field Research Organization has documented at least 2 sightings in the county, but I do know that there have been numerous credible reports made to various reporting agencies and investigators as well.
Crawford County is in northwest Pennsylvania, south of Erie and west of the Allegheny National Forest.
