Anomalous SASQUATCH ENCOUNTER on Highway Near Big Bear, California

A California woman and her friend were traveling on Highway 18 near Big Bear when they encounter a Sasquatch standing in the opposite lane of the highway. The other cars seemed to pass through it!
I recently received the following account:
"I experienced a Sasquatch sighting and there was another witness as well. We were driving and did not have a camera. We weren't even thinking about seeing anything. It was around 2 AM on a very dark and stormy night. It was on December 24, 2019. We were driving on Highway 18, outside of Old Waterman Canyon, heading up the mountain toward Big Bear, California.
There are two lanes on that highway, and we were in the outside slow lane. I was in the front passenger seat, next to the driver. So being in the front, we saw this Sasquatch standing in the middle of the fast lane. My daughter was sitting in the back seat, so she didn't see it, but she definitely heard our reactions. I asked, 'Did you see that?' I wanted a description so that I could compare notes and verify that we really did see a Sasquatch. Anyway, he described it to a tee, exactly what I saw. So that's good enough for me.
It was about 8 feet tall and had huge muscles. It also had long hair. The driver kept saying that it could have ripped the top off our car. We were in an SUV. This Sasquatch did have a human face, or it looked like a human face but surrounded by long wisps of hair. The rest of the body was giant, covered with long hair. Very tall and very strong.
Anyway, there was another car in the fast lane and about 4 or 5 cars behind us. and I kept thinking that they were going to hit it! The Sasquatch was standing right in the middle of the fast lane. But the car drove straight through it like there wasn't anything there! So later on, a lady told me that they do jump, and very high and very quickly, which I didn't realize. But that would make sense as to how it disappeared so fast. Or it was a specter? I don't know. All I can tell you is that we experienced a sighting, there were two witnesses, and we did not get a photo. We drove past it very quickly. We were tired because it had been a long day. But, we definitely saw a Sasquatch! That's my story, and I'm sticking to it." TM
