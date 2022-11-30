UNKNOWN HUMANOID FEEDING ON LIVE DOG Photographed in San Timoteo Canyon, California

An unknown humanoid was recently photographed in a tree while feeding on a live canine in San Timoteo Canyon in Redlands, California. What is this creature?
I received the following report and photograph this morning:
"This photo was taken last week (4th week of November 2022). This thing was in San Timoteo Canyon in Redlands, California. We could hear the dog (coyote?) it was feeding on screaming in pain until it was dead. We could hear the bones crunching and the hair was standing up on the back of my neck.
I immediately ran to the vehicle and locked the door but my friend used his phone to take a photo with a flash to see what this awful noise was. This is the photo he took. He proceeded to attempt to shoot this thing but it hissed at him and appeared to jump or fly away.
That canyon has always given me a very eerie feeling. We asked some locals, but no one wanted to talk about it. A few said they just keep the doors and windows locked. Please let me know what you think it is." SS
NOTE: San Timoteo Canyon is a river valley canyon southeast of Redlands, in the far northwestern foothills of the San Jacinto Mountains in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. I can only recall one other incident reported to me from the location, specifically, a pale crawler humanoid was seen roaming through the underbrush. Is this what was seen? It's similar to what some people have described as a 'troll,' even though that's also a very general term. Your thoughts? Lon
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
