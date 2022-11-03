'It had the FACE OF A MAN!' Poconos Bigfoot Encounter

A man is driving through the Poconos along RT 590 when he observes, what he thought was, a bear running at an incredible speed. He then noticed that this creature had the face of a man!
"My ex-in-laws had a house up in the Lake Aerial area of the Pocono Mountains. The house is located in a community called The Hideout. The entrance to this community was off RT 590. So early one morning I went go fishing for walleye and bass, but I had to drive into town to get gas for the boat. I left the house and made a right-hand turn onto RT 590 while driving into town. It was just about sunrise. I had come up on a little restaurant which would have been on the left-hand side of the road and just passed it was a large open field. As I came upon the field I thought I saw a bear running, heading in my direction towards the road. it was traveling about 50 to 60 miles per hour! This bear and I would have intersected at about the same time.
I started to slow down because this was the first time I had seen a bear in the wild. I was intrigued as this bear reached the road. I then noticed it was not a bear. This creature had the face of a man and was running on all fours! Once it got to the roadway it leaped and literally cleared the entire two-lane highway with zero effort. I hit my brakes so I could watch this thing run into the forest on the other side of the road. For years I've tried to convince myself it must have been my imagination from being so early in the morning and a bit tired.
A few years later I hiked into the woods in the same area trying to find my way to the creek. I wanted to fish but I had this god-awful feeling about continuing in the direction I was heading. It was then I saw a blur of a brownish-red flash from tree to tree. Then it was gone. The feeling started to go away so I continued on. Once I got to the creek I started to fish it was only a few minutes later someone or something was throwing either small rocks or acorns at me. I followed my sixth sense, packed my gear, and left." AS
Transcribed Source: The Facts By Howtohunt.com
