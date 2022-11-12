; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Saturday, November 12, 2022

BIGFOOT RECORDED Atop Provo, Utah Foothill (VIDEO)

During a January morning in 2019, in the foothills of northeast Provo, Utah, a group of friends saw and recorded a figure on the mountain that looked like something they'd never seen before. Was it a Bigfoot? You decide for yourself.

The Provo, Utah region is well-known for Bigfoot sightings and encounters. I have presented several videos here on the blog. Regardless of what zoologists have stated, most likely there are large bipedal hominids in the area.

There's only one question: Does this particular video represent a real Bigfoot? Let me know what you think? Lon

----

-----

-----


