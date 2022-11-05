; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Saturday, November 05, 2022

MULTI-LIMBED HUMANOID Recorded on Trail Camera (PHOTO)?

This disturbing trail camera recording looks human-like at first until we see that it has way too many limbs. This is definitely not something we want to come across on a trail camera.

There was no other information provided as to the location or the circumstance of how the image was obtained. I will state that there have been a series of crawler humanoid incidents reported at several farms in central Poland during the past two years. Maybe one of those farmers set up a trail camera in order to capture an image. I have no idea if that is the case.

Is it possible that it's a double-exposed image, or possibly two beings? It's definitely strange. Let me know what you think this humanoid may be. Lon

