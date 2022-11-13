UFO BURNS FACE of Lufkin, Texas Pharmacist (Newsclipping)

A Lufkin, Texas druggist says a flying saucer hovered about 20 feet over his car. Bark Robertson, the 28-year-old registered pharmacist, says he climbed up on his car fender to get a better look at the craft.
Robertson exhibited a slightly burned face as proof of his story. The burn, he said, apparently came from rays emitted by the underside of the craft. Which he said gave off a dull red glow, he saw a strange object aloft while on his early morning run. He didn't know what it was, but it was plainly visible. And the first thing anybody thinks of these days when they see strange objects in the sky is a flying saucer.
To make the report more authentic Mrs. McDaniel and her son also saw the thing. Meanwhile, what is believed to be the first survey to be made in a Texas community on the "flying saucer" reports comes from Wichita Falls.
Source: Valley Morning Star,Apr 22, 1950, Page 1, Harlingen, Texas, US (newsclipping)
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon