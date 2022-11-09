JUVENILE SASQUATCH Encountered / Photographed by Saskatchewan Road Construction Worker

A road construction worker in northeast Saskatchewan is grading a forested property when he catches a glimpse of some black in color. He later determines that it was a juvenile Sasquatch.
This encounter happened in northeast Saskatchewan on the morning of June 22, 2021, last summer. I was operating a grader in a municipality that borders the northern provincial forest bordering the low-level land of Manitoba. I was down on the river bottom attempting to widen the easement up to the bridge.
I noticed something out of the corner of my eye as I backed the grader onto the approach. I thought I saw something black as night sitting above this beaten game trail. I looked again and it was gone. No harm no foul. I played it off as a bear. About a half mile from the bridge as I was cresting the hill I thought I saw something hop or jump over this grid road. This was one of the major grids in the area and I thought to myself it would have been an Olympic jump for an elk at a full run. But regardless, I got my phone out to hopefully get a picture of whatever animal it was. For those of you that don't know when you're sitting in a grader, your head sits around eight to nine feet up so you have an amazing view of everything.
I slowed the grader down to a complete stop and thought to myself where did this thing go. All the while having my phone unlocked and my camera ready. it was within three seconds of looking my stomach dropped as I was looking into the eyes of something trying to hide behind two popular trees. We locked eyes for what seemed like five minutes, probably more than one to two. We just stared at each other. It slowly turned sideways and like that disappeared. I was able to get a couple of photos on my phone that I'd like to share.
My theory is that the thing I saw near the bridge was probably a young curious juvenile Sasquatch watching me from the bank. The reason I say this is because it would have otherwise had to cross this deep fast river, all the thick foliage, and run a half or a mile up the hill through thick brush, flank me, and hop the road all within about 30 seconds.
Transcribed Source: The Round Table Of Knowledge By HTH
