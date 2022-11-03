T-REX PHOTOGRAPHED in South Texas (PHOTO) - Multiple Sightings in Hebbronville

A photograph of an apparent T-Rex dinosaur seen in Hebbronville, Texas surfaces. This is not the only sighting of T-Rex or dinosaur-like creatures reported in the South Texas community!
A man claimed to a local newspaper editor to have seen a dinosaur in Hebbronville, Texas. Naturally, the audience seems skeptical to believe such information. But something unusual happened. The editor received an anonymous letter containing an unusual photograph followed by some information.
According to this reader's account, along the Hebbronville Wilderness Trail, he decided to take some photos when he noticed something strange a short distance away. Someone or something was surrounded by a big cloud of dust. Curiosity got the better of him and he slowly approached. Soon, he could see what was responsible for the commotion. With his own eyes, a few meters away, something impossible appeared. It was a small T-Rex dinosaur about 4 meters tall. Immediately the man calmly pointed his camera and managed to capture a photograph of the beast.
The newspaper editor who received the image was horrified. In the photograph, you can clearly see the shape of the beast, which has the physiology of a dinosaur. Of course, the image has been the subject of much debate.
But in 2013, I received the following account:
"Hello, Lon - A couple of months ago in summer, my friend actually saw a small dinosaur here in town, on the main street! It was evening when she saw it, probably around 8:45 pm. She was driving and noticed the dinosaur cross the street! She saw the shape clearly as it passed another car's headlights on the opposite side. She said oddly that the other car didn't seem to notice as the creature passed. She tried to call me but her phone was out of minutes.
Just a couple months before I had actually heard a creature I could only describe as a dinosaur. I had been asleep, it was night, maybe around 1 or 2 am. I had awoken and just at that moment, I heard an unfamiliar screech of something running by my window. We have an AC unit in the window so the window is basically open. I heard its footsteps as it ran by and it was heavy whatever it was. I could hear it clearly on the ground. As it ran further away I could hear it screech again! It was like nothing I'd ever heard in my life! It was loud too and I wonder if anyone else heard it or saw it. I live in an apartment complex. I just laid there in bed completely bewildered by what I had just heard. I questioned my sanity and if I had heard what I thought I heard. So when my friend saw the "dinosaur" she was excited and wanted to tell me because of what I heard. I'm only sad I didn't get to see it too. We both questioned our sanity. These stories you posted helped me feel better and not so crazy. MR - Hebbronville, Texas"
I also received the following account:
"Hello, Sir - this morning I was told by my neighbor that you had received reports of small T-Rex dinosaurs seen in Hebbronville, TX. and you mentioned it on a radio show. I live near Falfurrias, TX which is about 18 miles east of Hebbronville. I and others have seen those creatures. My neighbor and I saw a pair in December 2012 on the roadway behind our houses. We were scared to report our sightings. I know other people in this area have seen the same creatures.
A family member from Sabinas Hidalgo in Mexico told me that he saw a 'big lizard' the last time he visited us. He saw it while he was driving near McAllen, TX. He described the same thing we have seen. It was 2-3 ft. tall with a large head and long tail. It ran on 2 legs and was very dark in color. The two creatures we saw were dark brown and walking quickly on 2 legs also. It was about 4:30 pm and we watched them for about 20 seconds as they moved toward the dead end of the road. We got a very good look. For a few nights after that, we heard short shrills coming from the brush at the end of the road.
A couple of weeks later, my son told me that he and his friends found many quail feathers and deer bones scattered by a tree in the same brush. I did contact a wildlife authority about the remains but didn't mention what we had seen. He said that it was probably coyotes, though I have not heard of or seen coyotes for a long time. Another neighbor lost a dog about the same time. Again coyotes were said to be the predator. No remains were ever found. My husband was alarmed and had a high heavy-duty steel link fence built around the yard so that our grandchildren and pets are safe.
My neighbor said that she thought these may be Chupacabras, which I did not believe in. I don't know now what to think now. Do you think these are real dinosaurs or maybe Chupacabras? Our dog (Rottweiler) has been acting strange lately. He acts calm and fearless sometimes, but hides and whines other times. This always happens at night. I think these creatures are around again. LM"
That same year, I received another unrelated account from Hebbronville, Texas:
"Hello, Lon,
This all happened last week on Thursday and Friday evenings, the 6th and 7th. Around 11-12:00 at night, both nights, in Hebbronville, Texas. Thursday evening I went to a friend's house to do a couple loads of laundry. She only lives a few houses down so I waited til the kids were asleep to go. My oldest was still awake and I asked him to keep watch as the man of the house. I had to do the same as a kid with my siblings quite often. I figure he's 10 so he's old enough. My husband was at work doing the night shift. I left around 10:45 pm.
As I was leaving I felt scared to leave them. I felt something wasn't right. But thought I wasn't going to be far and would come back to check on them. So I put the clothes in the washer and went back home immediately. My oldest son was in the living room playing with our cat. Everything seemed fine and I figured I was being silly. So I went back. I stayed til around midnight. I got home everything seemed fine. My son was asleep on the couch. I went to bed and that was that.
The next day my son tells me he saw something the night before while I was out. He said he was playing with the cat when he noticed something peeking into our living room window. He said it was an alien. Tall skinny with dark gray-green skin. Funny-shaped heads. When it left our window he said he crawled over to the window and peeked out. He said the beings were walking around peeking into people's windows. One stood to watch while the other did this. My son said he was scared. But didn't give any more details. So that evening I stayed up all night to keep watch. I would go outside and check the area. I checked on the kids all night. I was exhausted by 4:30 am. Nothing out of the ordinary happened.
The next day, which was Saturday I came over to my friend's house again. The kids and hubby went out of town. So I bring up the story my son told me and my friend tells me she had an encounter the night before. I get all excited. She tells me it was between 11 and 12 at night. She was sleeping on her couch in the living room. It's a small 2 bedroom house. From the couch, you can see the back door. She was having trouble getting to sleep. During this time she says she heard the handle to the back door turn like someone was trying to get in. They turned the knob and she could hear them push the door. Then she noticed the lock moving. It was opening! At this time she got scared and remembers blacking out right when she was feeling panicky. Later she remembers 3 beings in the house. She described them exactly as my son did. When I told her my son's story I didn't really give details about their appearance. But she was able to describe the same thing. This for me confirmed my son wasn't lying. My friend and son had no contact at all during their experiences. She described them as slimy looking with dark green skin like an avocado. They were tall and thin. She said she just laid on the couch in a groggy state as they walked around her house. Those were bits and pieces she remembered the next day.
Sunday I was talking to my son about what he saw and I told him my friend's story. He made a face and said he made the whole thing up. Now I would believe that if my friend hadn't told me her story. The fact that they both described the same thing tells me it truly happened. I am confused now but know my friend wouldn't lie. She isn't into aliens and UFOs or anything like that. So she has no need to make anything up. I find both stories fascinating. I hope you can make sense of it. M"
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
CHICAGO / LAKE MICHIGAN MOTHMAN UPDATE - Tobias Wayland, Manuel Navarette, & Lon Strickler (Host)
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team investigators Tobias Wayland, Manuel Navarette, & Lon Strickler (Host)
Tobias Wayland is a passionate Fortean who has been actively investigating the unusual for over a decade; the first several years of his investigative career were spent as a MUFON field investigator, and following that he investigated independently prior to becoming the head writer and editor for the Singular Fortean Society. Tobias is a frequent guest on various podcasts and radio shows has contributed to several books on the paranormal and is often invited to speak at paranormal conferences and events. He was also featured in the Small Town Monsters documentary 'Terror in the Skies' and the series premiere of Expedition X for his work investigating Mothman sightings around Lake Michigan. He and his wife Emily have been involved with the Lake Michigan Mothman investigation since its advent in the spring of 2017, and recently published a book chronicling the experience, 'The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest.'
His years as an investigator have served him best by illustrating that when it comes to the anomalous, the preternatural, and the paranormal, any answers he's found are still hopelessly outnumbered by questions.
The Singular Fortean Society - www.singularfortean.com
-----
Manuel Navarette is the founder and curator of UFO Clearinghouse and an active paranormal investigator. He is currently one of the chief investigators of the Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman phenomenon (along with Lon Strickler and Tobias Wayland) and a member of the Phantom and Monsters Fortean Research Team. Manuel has been interested in the paranormal since the age of 17 and has had multiple sightings of UFO’s and recently of a winged humanoid at Chicago O’Hare Airport. The website he founded, UFO Clearinghouse is a website dedicated and committed to providing the most up to date information on recent UFO sightings, reported alien abductions, and cryptid sightings. It is designed as a place where information can be freely exchanged and accessed by paranormal researchers and investigators for the reason of furthering the search for the truth..
UFO Clearinghouse - ufoclearinghouse.wordpress.com
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
A Paranormal Life welcomes Steve Stockton, paranormal researcher and author. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Steve Stockton is a veteran outdoorsman and paranormal researcher, who puts together collections of terrifying, odd, and strange encounters. He also references his own personal encounters with the unexplained. Steve studied English language at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and lives in Portland, Oregon. His books include 'Strange Things In The Woods: A Collection of Terrifying Tales' & 'My Strange World'. His most recent series is titled 'National Park Mysteries & Disappearances.'
From his early years, Steve has had what can be called strange and, oftentimes, frightening experiences with the paranormal and unexplained. These encounters led him to search for the answers, only to discover the truth isn’t easy to find. His book 'My Strange World' is a collection of Steve’s encounters from his personal life, as well as his life as a renowned paranormal researcher. If you like scary stories and to take a trip down the road of the unexplained and bizarre, then buckle up and get ready to dive into the strange world of Steve Stockton.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon