'NON-HUMAN' CREATURE' Recently Attacks & Kills Horse - BIGFOOT / DOGMAN? (VIDEO)

The Ross County, Ohio Sheriff reports that a 'non-human' creature attacked and killed a horse on a local farm. Was it a Bigfoot or possibly a Dogman? There have been reports in the area.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight.
It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County.
“[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated there was blood in the barn and the back door was busted open. He found the horse in the creek in the back of the property dead,” a deputy wrote in a report. “He has cameras and stated he checked it already and [no one] had been there since he was yesterday. Upon further inspection, we were able to determine that a human did not do this to the horse….”
The horse, after being attacked, somehow ended up in a nearby creek where it died, the Sheriff reported.
