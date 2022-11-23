WINGED HUMANOID Sighting Reported by Austin, Texas Resident

An Austin, Texas resident recalls his sighting of a winged humanoid that he saw gliding over his house. The description was similar to those of winged humanoids seen in the Chicagoland area.
I recently received the following report from the witness:
“In early 2019, one of my older cousins and I were standing outside of my house here in Austin, Texas. He was having a cigarette. It was about 9 pm and we’d pretty much run out of things to talk about. I opted for just looking into the night sky and gazing for the Big Dipper it being the only star I could typically spot right away.
As I’m looking up I notice a dark silhouette about 10 feet from the top of my house. I live in a two-story home so 10 feet from my roof is pretty high up but yet still close enough for me to still see. I could vividly see that it was the shape of a human-like being flying from above my home and over across the street and out of sight. It moved smoothly across the sky not too fast, just at a glide. I stared in disbelief unable to speak. Long after it vanished behind my neighbor's home I still looked in its direction trying to understand what just happened. When I finally was able to gather my thoughts enough to talk I turned to my cousin who was also looking into the sky and said, “Let’s go inside.”
He put out his cigarette and we both walked into the house and sat in silence for about 5-10 minutes. The silence was broken by the sound of my cousin taking in a deep breath before asking me, “Did you see something flying outside?” Before he could finish I burst out into rapid sentences about what I saw. Before I knew it, we were both going back and forward barely letting either get a word out. We decided that what we saw was real and it really did happen.
That’s not the most frightening part though. Several weeks later I stumbled across a TV show on Destination America entitled “Monsters and Mysteries in America”, I believe. The episode I watched turned out to be based on sightings in Austin, Texas. I couldn’t believe it, the episode was about flying humanoids being spotted here in the city. It confirmed for me that what I saw was actually real and I hadn’t been one of the only ones who’s spotted it. I still look to the sky on most nights. I know they’re still out there.” C
NOTE: I referred to the sightings in the Chicagoland area when I contacted the witness. He stated that the winged humanoid he saw was very similar, except he did not notice glowing red eyes. He estimated that the wing span was 12-15 feet and that the body was thin and shaped like a human man, approximately 6 feet in length with human-like legs. He also stated that the wing structure was like that of a bat or dragon. Lon
-----
-----
-----
