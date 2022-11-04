FIERCE & ANGRY SASQUATCH Attacks Hunters in Antelope Valley, California

Two hunters were in California's Antelope Valley, near Elizabeth Lake. They encounter, what seems to be, a massive Sasquatch that attacks them after they had attempted to shoot it.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
The story begins in Sacramento, California on November 1, 1879. That morning the state's press awoke to some shocking news that its inhabitants couldn't believe. Newspapers like the Daily Union had huge headlines that threatened the tranquility of the inhabitants. The front pages reflected the city's alarm over a strange creature's appearance.
It was the story of two hunters who had survived to tell the tale. Their names were Peter Simmons and John Gore. Two veteran hunters who were on a great adventure. Their itinerary was to travel through the major forests of the United States.
Their account in the Antelope Valley was one of the last on the list. This place had many attractions. It was known for its abundance of wildlife and some of the wildest animals in the country. The Antelope Valley wouldn't disappoint them, although neither Peter nor John knew where their adventure would lead.
According to the men's account, they arrived in the morning in a vehicle that they left parked in the middle of the trail. They were loaded with two accurate rifles and the perfect equipment to take on any wild creature. At first, their exploration took them to Elizabeth Lake where they hunted ducks and swans. Beyond the lagoon, they encounter larger and fiercer animals such as a bear and moose. So far the adventure seemed to be going well.
The morning progressed quickly but the men were still unsatisfied. They remembered the instructions that a guide from the nearest village had given them. This anonymous man had told them that at the top of the valley there was a creature that wouldn't disappoint them.
Peter and John began to ascend the valley trail. Along the way, they touched cliffs, scooted streams, and climbed mounds until they reached a great peak. From there they had a view of the entire periphery. But there was no sign of the creature, at least that's what they thought.
Then, an unexpected loud commotion put them on guard. They both pointed in all directions with their rifles but there was no target. The ruckus seemed to come from an invisible creature. Then suddenly the largest animal that they had ever seen emerged from a large opening in the middle of the mountain they had just climbed. Its appearance was robust and hairy. It had elongated limbs and menacing claws, and it walked upright like a human. Although it was impossible for this creature to be a man the beast began to climb toward the top of the mountain at an alarming speed. It also had impressive dexterity something impressive considering the size and weight of its body.
Peter and John as hunters had faced danger before and felt the need to protect themselves. They immediately opened fire on the animal. One of the projectiles hit the beast's arm. The creature stopped and acted confused. It emitted a growl that paralyzed the hunter's hearts and it immediately pounced on them with an unnatural rage. For the first time in 25 years, the hunters were truly terrified. Still, they opened fire again but the shots missed. Both men missed the opportunity and it was too late. The creature reached John and knocked him to the ground. Peter quickly shot the beast in the back which caused the creature to scream and contort in pain. It stood up and began to flee down the mountain.
The hunters made no effort to follow it. Fear had completely paralyzed them. They could barely walk, especially john whose skin was pale white, and seemed to be in shock. They retraced their steps to their vehicle. They didn't allow themselves to put their rifles away until the forest was several miles behind them.
The experience changed their lives and from that date on they gave up their love of hunting forever. They both wondered if the creature had survived the gunshots, but they had no plans to ever return to find out.
NOTE: Elizabeth Lake, California has a history of strange creatures, especially what is referred to as the Elizabeth Lake Flying Devil. Lon
