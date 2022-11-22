; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

MYSTERIOUS LIGHTS - UFO Video Recently Captured in Maricopa County, Arizona

In October 2022, a Facebook user recorded something strange while driving on State Route 347 in Central Arizona. The user indicated that the incident took place in Maricopa County.

Popular Youtuber Slapped Ham included the footage in his compilation “REAL Mysterious Footage That Will Give You Chills” uploaded November 7, 2022. He wrote:

“Take a look. In a series of three short videos, we see the objects illuminated against the dark night sky. At one point, the lead object seems to move away from the other two, before rejoining the tight triangular pattern. However, one keen-eyed viewer noted that the objects might not be moving at all. They think it could be a trick of perspective created by the car as it slowly changes direction. Even if this is the case, the three strange unknown hovering lights in the sky are still very mysterious. So are these objects something similar to those seen in the previous video or is there another way?”



On Facebook, some users were quick to identify it as a UFO after seeing the three videos, which were uploaded on October 22, 2022, by Kashja Tabor. Dianne M Kurtz wrote:

"That definitely looks like a UFO. Airplanes do not land like that. Wow.” Mary Turpin noted:

 “YES, Aliens!!”

Rollings Architecture, another user, reminded people that it might very well be some type of experimental prototype and classified aircraft. Kimberly Dominique wrote:

“There have been a lot of these types of UFOs. Their lights blink at the same time. My friend saw them near an airport in Hemet California."

Source: Slapped Ham, from a video titled “REAL Mysterious Footage That Will Give You Chills” uploaded November 7, 2022

