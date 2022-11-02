Unknown GLOWING-EYED HUMANOID Recorded on Australian Bush Trail Cam (VIDEO)

An unknown glowing-eyed humanoid was recorded on a trail cam in the bush near Sydney, Australia. The being resembles different aspects of alien Greys, as well as some crawler humanoids
A man named Cameron submitted a video to Youtuber MrMBB333 of something strange he captured on a trail camera on October 21, 2022, near his home in Sydney, Australia. In a video titled, “Spooky Humanoid-Like Creature ACTIVATES Motion Camera In Australia Forest!” uploaded on October 30, 2022, MrMBB333 analyzes the footage showing a strange large-eyed entity standing behind some trees. MrMBB333 noted:
“Watch down here in the lower left-hand corner of this video. You're going to see some movement that's what activated the camera. I don't have any idea what this is. This is the original video footage. It's unedited, exactly the way I received it.”
In the video, a small creature or entity can be seen off to the left, hidden behind some trees. It is barely visible in the darkness but when zoomed in and enhanced, it looks like a large head with large glowing eyes. The head looks from side to side at one point.
“I've certainly never seen anything like it. It almost looks like a small person standing over there. You can see the eyes glowing in the nighttime camera. That right there looks like eyes over there. I don't know. Something definitely moving over there that had enough horsepower to activate the camera and the camera turned on. It looks like this is set to record for 20 seconds. I've seen video footage from time to time over the years from these cameras that are normally attached to a tree and they're used to monitor wildlife out in the forest and this here is what appeared in the camera. It definitely looks like some sort of a small creature. It doesn't look like a raccoon. It definitely doesn't look like a deer, way too small to be a deer but it does look like there's something looking at the camera over there right next to that tree here.”
MrMBB333 estimated that the creature was only about 2 and a half feet tall. Some commenters pointed out that it might be a possum but the eyes appear too large. Others noted how similar the creature looks to an alien grey. EJRex wrote:
“It does resemble a Grey, possibly a skinwalker? But definitely knows the camera is there and can likely see the infrared from the night vision, which is why I'm assuming it didn't move more or come out in the open like an animal would. Its actions denote intelligence and environmental awareness.” Another commenter, Tom Sims, wrote:
“I saw a few Greys in my yard dissecting a dee.r I knew of a strange illness in the local deer. I sensed no fear from these Greys so I approached them to thank them for their work in investigating this issue with the deer. I was teleported back to the street with a telepathic message of a biohazard symbol so did not attempt to approach again. However, they used some bleach-like chemical to disinfect the area which I could smell the next day. Very thoughtful and respectful creatures. They did not leave any trace of the deer behind either. So just have to follow your instinct. I didn't sense any danger and had a pretty good clue as to why they were present. I did not think the deer illness was a threat to people but I guess it posed some risk otherwise I would have been allowed to watch them work up close and personal as the teleport was for my safety, not theirs. Like I said if they intended to harm it would be all too easy and if given the chance I would have taken the chance to watch them. They pose no threat to us for the most part. The few that are evil are really evil. But a Grey sighting still comes with some other danger that needs to be tended to. That being said abductions are evil."
Transcribed Source: “Spooky Humanoid-Like Creature ACTIVATES Motion Camera In Australia Forest!” uploaded on October 30,2022
