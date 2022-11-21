Campsite MARAUDING BIGFOOT Shocks Wyoming Elk Hunter

The witness was hunting elk in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming. On the first night, he was awakened by something rustling in the back of his pickup truck. What he saw next shocked him.
I recently received the following account from the witness:
"My encounter happened on March 15, 2019, in the Bighorn Mountain range in Wyoming. It happened in a place people here call Lost Cabin Range. I was on a hunting trip with my friend John. We were both 27 at the time and he got a bull elk tag from the draw that year.
We drove around all day looking for the elk and only saw one cow that had to of fell out of the herd when they moved through. It was starting to get dark so we started to set up camp for the night. As I was hammering the tent steaks me and my buddy heard what sounded like a woman screaming, and I mean it sounded like someone was being killed out in those woods.
Of course when we heard that we dropped everything we were doing and started looking around to see if we could find this woman. We were just about to give up looking when my buddy tapped me on the shoulder and handed me the binoculars. He pointed at the top of the ridge line closest to us. I grabbed the binoculars and looked at the ridge and I about sh*t myself. It looked like a man walking up the side one foot in front of the other. But this man had hair. I just thought it was a bear and didn't think much of it because it was moving away from our campsite. We finished setting up and went to bed.
At about one in the morning, I woke up to some rustling out by my truck. Oh yeah, by the way, my cooler was in the back of the truck and we planned to stay out there for about a week. But as I was saying I heard something rustling around near my truck. I just thought that it was my buddy out getting ready for the day until I looked at his cot and he was still passed out. I woke him up and we decided to just stay in the tent until whatever was outside went away. We listened as this creature threw our cooler out of the back of the truck.
After about ten minutes of listening to this, I finally got fed up with what was going on so I grabbed my hunting rifle. At this point, both of us were active duty military, and I left the tent from the back so I didn't just run right out the front and scare this animal. I got out and made my way to the corner of the tent. I flew around the corner using my training and turned on the mounted flashlight. The second I turned the light on I saw this thing shoot up away from the cooler.
I won't lie, I have been deployed before and I have had bullets flying all around me, but this scared me to the point where I almost dropped my rifle. I got a great look at the face during the couple-minute altercation. It had the face of a man and the feet of a man but the body kind of looked like an oversized gorilla. It had no neck, kind of a conical head. It looked like the Bigfoot from the Patterson film. The standoff lasted about five minutes and this thing dropped on all fours and ran so fast, I have never seen something move that fast." KD
