Pennsylvania Couple Encounters HOVERING SAUCER-SHAPED UFO Near Mt. Pocono

A Pennsylvania couple is driving east on I-80 toward Mt. Pocono at night. After driving through town, they experience electrical problems with the car, then soon encounter a large hovering UFO.
"I not only saw a UFO but got an up-close encounter with one as well. It was in the Fall of 1972, sometime in late October, on a very clear night with either a full moon or almost full moon. A friend of mine and me took Interstate 80 east heading to the Mt. Pocono, PA area. My friend was driving and said he thought he saw this light in the east that was moving around kind of strangely. We both saw it, although it was far away. My friend pointed out that the light didn’t seem to be on a straight course. I reminded him that the highway doesn’t take a straight course and it was probably because we weren’t moving on a straight course that the light seemed like it was moving erratically. Your eyes can play tricks on you. I didn’t think it was anything.
We then noticed that the radio had more and more static on it as we traveled further east on I-80. AM radio is kind of noisy anyway. We took the Mt Pocono exit, and we went through the town. We were heading northeast on this country road. The static got louder and louder, and then we noticed the headlights and interior lights were getting dim on the car. Now my friend started worrying that we were going to get stuck on this back road and end up having to walk. The moon was very bright that night, and although there were high trees on the left side of the road, we could see the moonlight coming through the trees on our left. We both noticed that there was a VERY bright light coming through the trees (in addition to the moonlight) out of the west. By then, the radio had so much static on it, we turned it off. The headlights were so dim that we could hardly see the road. We slowed down.
In a short distance, we hit a clearing on the left side of the road and we saw what the bright light was. You guessed it; it was a saucer-shaped craft that was hovering a few hundred feet off the ground. The moon was slight to the left rear of the craft, so there was no mistaking what it was. It was less than a couple of hundred feet from us and was maybe 300 or 400 hundred feet in the air. I’d estimate that it was about 100 to 120 feet in diameter. Very big.
We stopped the car and got out to get a better look at it. We could see the bottom of the saucer, with windows inside. There were some lights on the inside of the craft. The color of the craft was a medium gray color metal. The craft made absolutely no sound. After a short period of time, it decided it was time to go. This thing flew away at an incredible speed; it was out of sight in seconds. It made no sound, did not change colors, or do anything other than fly faster than anything made by humans. It did NOT make a sound like an aircraft breaking the sound barrier. It was silent.
As soon as it was gone, the headlights came on bright, normal. We turned the radio on, and it was clear and as a bell. We were flabbergasted. We got back in our car drove up to a mutual friend’s house that was having a party. There were people there already, and of course, we told our friends what we had just seen. They all laughed at us. They asked what kind of drugs we were taking and if they could have some too.
I called the Stroudsburg, PA radio station and asked them if anyone else had reported seeing something strange in the Mt. Pocono area. The guy that answered the phone said they were being swamped by calls from people saying they saw a UFO in the Mt Pocono area. We turned on the radio station to monitor what was being said, and the DJ beamed in with numerous reports of the UFO sighting. We did that to show our friends that we weren’t seeing things. That was the only time I ever saw a UFO. One thing was clear; it was NOT of this Earth." KD
NOTE: From late 1972 -1973 Pennsylvania experienced a huge UFO flap throughout the state. Lon
