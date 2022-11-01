Another TIC TAC-SHAPED UFO / UAP VIDEO Above US 12 Near Sauk City, WI

Another Tic Tac-Shaped UFO video recorded above US 12 in Wisconsin is submitted. This was seen near Sauk City, Wisconsin on July 22, 2021.
Back on October 28, 2022, a Wisconsin family observes and records a Tic Tac or missle-shaped UAP/UFO while traveling west on US 12 toward Madison. The object eventually fades and vanishes.
On November 1, 2022, I received the following email:
"Hello,
I saw the posted video from 10/28/22 of a possible UFO over Hwy 12 in Wisconsin. That report reminded me that my sister and nephew saw something similar over Hwy 12 just leaving Sauk City, Wisconsin headed south toward Madison, WI on July 22, 2021. Knowing I'm into UFOs they excitedly called me and sent me these photos and a short video just after they saw something odd in the sky. None of us could figure out what it was. I looked back at the FlightRader24 app for the exact time the photos were taken to see if there were any planes showing that would've been visible near Sauk City and didn't see anything. I'm including that screen capture.
The pictures aren't very clear, but the light did get higher over the trees quickly as they drove. They only got one short video and a few pictures before the light/object faded as something would go behind a cloud.
My sister and nephew gave me permission to share the pics/video with you and anyone interested." A
