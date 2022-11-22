Bizarre LARGE-HEADED HUMANOID Recorded in Asuncion, Paraguay (VIDEO)
The following video contains two bizarre features. The first is an apparent bipedal creature recorded in Asuncion, Paraguay, South America.
The humanoid is seen standing up from sitting on a bench. When it is fully erect, the humanoid turns to reveal a massive head with an extension or ray on the top. Some people have concluded that this was either an alien humanoid or possibly a cryptid canine. The female member of the couple who recorded the video from their passing vehicle is freaking out and exclaims that she wants to immediately get away from the area.
What do you believe that this is?
The second feature of the video is the audio of the infamous 1994 'Ohio Howl.' This audio has been described as that of a Dogman or other cryptid canine that was recorded in Columbiana County, Ohio near the town of Wellsville. The recording is very similar to subsequent anomalous audios that I have heard over the years. Could it actually be an authentic Dogman howl? Your thoughts. Lon
