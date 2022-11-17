A Mother's ALIEN ABDUCTION Account (As Told to Her Son)

The following interesting account was provided on a sub-Reddit recently. It appears to be an authentic alien abduction incident. The comments are worthy as well. Your thoughts.
"I have it recorded and here are the transcripts of it. She will not let me share or upload the video, because it shows her face and she still won't let me upload it if I blur it out. Note that my mom doesn't care about aliens, UFOs, or paranormal stuff. She doesn't watch it or search for it online. She doesn't talk about it with anyone and it took about 15 years of me asking for her to even tell me this story. She has maybe told 10 people ever.
I still think it is interesting to share. One name has been changed to B.B. because of privacy and I added some things in brackets for clarification.
- = me asking a question and no - is her talking.
- Start from the very beginning
So, my husband and I, before we had kids, went up to visit friends, up near Timmins (Ontario Canada), who had a friend by the name of B.B. who had a Whitby 42 sailboat, and we were all invited to go and stay on that sailboat with him for the weekend, which we did up in Northern Ontario, and....
- What lake were you on?
Umm.... I'm not 100% sure what the lake was. It must of been Nippising or.. up that way. Somewhere up in North Bay. Could of been Nippissing and umm.. could of been Simcoe. I'm not 100% sure.
- What year was this?
Ugh.. God.. this would of been in 1977 / 1978.
- So what was it summertime or...
Summertime. He had a beautiful boat. Whitby 42, center cockpit, it was beautiful. We had a beautiful weekend on this sailboat. B.B., who was an interesting guy, he was of Dutch descent, B.B., and he told us that he had been boarded when he was in Europe by pirates and that he shot the pirate! When he was trying to board his boat (B.B.'s boat was being boarded by the pirate) and went to jail for that. Went to jail for two years because if the pirate had boarded his boat and was on his boat and he shot him, he wouldn't of been charged, but the pirate had not boarded his boat and he shot him and he fell back into the boat he was trying to board him with and B.B. got charged and went to jail for two years.
So when he came out from two years and he ended up with us (for the weekend. My mom did not have B.B. as a close friend or anything like that. Just friend of a friend) and out friends from Timmins, whoever the hell they were, (she can't remember who her friends were because it was 40+ years ago and was later explained they were a friend from a club my mom was in for a year or so and lost contact after the club closed down) I can't remember, my husband and I went and spend a weekend with B.B. and this other couple on the boat and we were out there and it was amazing, and the stars were amazing (Northern Ontario does not have a lot of light pollution and seeing the stars on a clear night is like you're on another planet. It's very intense and they're very bright) and ummm.. that's when that night, I got, I felt, abducted by aliens.
I remember... and this was long before it became popular.... long before the crazy (referring to people being deemed crazy for saying they were abducted in the media) and I remember saying to my husband the next day "I feel something really weird happened to me last night. I feel that I had an out of body experience. I feel that aliens... and the stars... and when we were looking up and seeing all those stars that I got abducted." and uhh... that's what happened.
- Well tell me exactly how the abduction took place.
Well I was... we were in the bunk, we were asleep and I remember being lifted up and uhh..
- What do you mean lifted?
Lifted up (motioning her arms with palms up in an upward movement), my body gone. Just sort of lifted and gone and whether it was the spirit or the body, I'm not 100% sure, but it went.. lifted up and it went into space and I was lifted up and went into space. And I was... I.. I.. was lifted up above the boat. I remember seeing the boat. I remember seeing the mast. Seeing the center cockpit and seeing and seeing the people, no not the people. There was no people because they were all sleeping. (she meant to say where the people would be on the boat around the back of the boat in the center cockpit area of the boat etc) But seeing the lights on it.. and the.. the.. and boom up I went.
- Like that, like you were so high up that it disappeared?
Yeah.
- Then what happened?
Then I was in a..... (she stops to think about this for a few second, trying to easily explain where she was) room. I guess.
- What did the room look like?
It was weird... well it wasn't weird... it was just full... (uses her index finger to make a circling motion) green. It was greenish. And it was full of lights, but not... it was kind of uh.... almost like a movie theatre... it felt like. And I was on a gurney. There were people looking at me and they weren't real people. They were kinda weird looking people. And that's all I remember.
- What do the walls look like? Like anything....
No. It was circular. (I think this is why before she was making a circular motion with her arm and index finger when she said it was a green or greenish room). Circular. Circular.
- What about the floors or anything.
No. I was on a gurney. I was up on a.. up on a bed.
- You were just looking at a... at the ceiling then?
Kinda looking around at different.... people. There were quite a few people around.
- Like how many?
Ummmm......... (she thinks for a good 5 seconds) I don't know how many. People... I... I really honestly can't give you a number. But it kinda went around. (She is making another motion with her arm making it clear that these people were around the gurney she was on)
- Were they wearing any clothing or...
No. They just looked... alien. With heads and eyes and weird. (she is making a motion with her arms over her own face outlining their head shape, which is elongated)
- What do you mean heads and eyes?
They spoke a language that I didn't understand and ummm... probed me and prodded me and uhhhhh... but I didn't feel anything. I didn't feel anything weird. Just kinda probdin... poked and prodded... (making poking someone with a stick motion with her arm) and yeah.
It was just kinda, just kinda, 'Who are you?' 'What are your thoughts?' and..
- They were asking you questions?
Not really... but mentally in my head. Like there was no verbal, but I felt like it was in my head.
- Do you remember what any of the questions were?
Uhhh... just 'Who you were?' and 'How are you?' That kind of thing and 'What's your life like?' That's kinda what I remember.
- And what happened after that?
And then I woke up and I was back on the boat.
- What was the result of all of that? Did anything happen after that?
No. Not really. Just uh.... back on the boat, feeling kinda odd and I remember telling my husband and him thinking... (she's making a 'you're crazy' spinning finger against the head motion) maybe I'm a bit looney and uhhhh... but I think he understood it! Because we were out on the lake and it was the middle of nowhere and it was interesting and um, I'm not sure if he believed me or didn't believe me but um... it was kinda neat.
- What about your skin condition?
Good. Everything was good.
- I thought you said you had skin problems afterward.
No. No.
- Not rosacea?
No. I always had rosacea. It didn't come after that. No not really.
(Talking about the aliens)
They were kind. I didn't feel they weren't kind. I felt they were kind and feeling and loving and.... you know... there wasn't anything horrible about these people. Whoever they might be.
- Would you want to experience it again?
(Thinks for a few seconds. I remember her looking at me almost wonder how I would react to her response) Ya... I'd love that.
- Do you believe in aliens?
Ummm.... maybe. Do you?
- I think they exist.
Ya. Me too. (she's smiling) I think... and I think I'm moving and I'll be closer to the ocean, and closer to the sky and closer to the stars and maybe one night my current husband and I will feel that. We hope to. (her current husband is 100% a non believer and thinks it's all stupid. He is not a bad person, just does not care about the subject at all).
- Well that's good!
Ya.
- Thanks, mom.
You're welcome, sweetheart.
- Alright bye...
I love you.
- I love you too (laughing)
Love you (laughing)
---
So that's it. The video is 7 minutes and 53 seconds long so it was a whole lot to write out.
Maybe you have insight into this experience of hers or have some thoughts." Mr. Crix
