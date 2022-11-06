SKUNK APE TRACKS Photographed in Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area, Florida (PHOTOS)

A pair of hunters were in the Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area in Florida looking for new hunting locations. They observed strange activity and find a series of Skunk Ape tracks.
"On October 12, 2021, my friend Larry and I were going into the Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area in Florida in Florida (southwest of Ocala National Forest). We were looking for a new hunting area in the 10,000-acre section of forest.
At about 4 pm we parked the truck at the area at the end of the road, I guess two miles in front of the entrance. We decided to backtrack down the road and cut into the woods and swamp. At the edge of the swamp, about 10 minutes in, we noticed a 50-foot tree shaking about 75 feet away and the top broke off. I just thought it was the wind until I noticed nothing else was moving. I still didn't think too much of it. We got closer to the area we saw signs of feral pigs rooting everywhere/ We came back to the road and started heading back to the truck. I noticed an old rib bone on the side of the road and soon found a bunch of other bones spread near the road. I decided to watch for tracks on the side of the road in the ditch.
I then saw barefoot tracks everywhere in the mud. It looked like it was pacing back and forth in the ditch watching the woods. Some looked fresh and some older. They weren't huge but they were the size of my size 12 boot. I thought who would be out here in bare feet with Water Moccasins all over and enough mosquitoes to carry you away. It freaked me out. I had to take a bunch of photos.
I went home and told my wife. She kind of thought it was stupid until she saw the photos. Now she doesn't want me out there. I think I'll be okay until I see one. That will probably change my attitude."
