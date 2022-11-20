UFO Sighting Terrifies & Overwhelms Nova Scotia Teen For Years

A Nova Scotia, Canada teen recalls the intense fear & anxiety that he experienced for years after observing a UFO above his town. Why did this event trigger such an extreme response?
"Hello, I am 34 years old. I live in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. I was 13 when this happened. I lived in the same town my whole life. Except for one year when I traveled to Halifax and visited Shag Harbour.
I was absolutely absorbed and terrified by my experience. I thrust myself into the world of ufology. I spent the next 5 years reading, watching, and looking at every single photo, video, article, sighting, encounter, etc. I could find. I talked to people online and in my area. I visited Shag Harbour. I spent my entire teen life and still to this day, researching, from a place of science.
So, it was a Friday. I remember because I was allowed to stay up as long as I want on weekends. It was around 9:30 pm, after getting off the computer and getting ready to read and watch some TV, or game. I was always interested in science and space, and the beauty of it. I had an uncle that always told me who to look up to, scientists, and rational thinkers. etc. He got me very into science as a whole. Feynman, Gauss, Newton, Riemann, Sagan. I remember the night clearly though.
My living room at the time had a window above me behind the TV. So I am watching TV. I don't remember what exactly. But I remember flicking off the VHS tape and turning the PlayStation on and playing Spyro. It was about 2:30 or 3 am at this point. My father got up to use the washroom and went back to bed. I got up to get a drink and saw something out of the corner of my eye. Outside the window and above the high school. I literally could walk outside my house, take 2 steps, and I was on school property. I see this light above the school. I figured it was a meteor shower or space junk. I grabbed the binoculars. I looked out the window to see if I could see it. I couldn’t really get a good look, it was too blurry through the window. So, I went outside to have a look.
It was not very bright in my small town. I look out towards the school. I see something I can only describe as a ball metal. Almost like a flowing liquid metal, but to my eyes seemed like it was taking the form of a sphere, condensing in on itself from time to time, and rippling. As if the surface rippled like water. The light from it appeared that way. It was circular, bright white, almost silvery. At times it seemed that the light coming from it faded, and I could see that it was a solid sphere, silver in appearance. I do not know how big it would be. A guess would be the size of a 2-seater passenger plane. It darted from above the school, to the hospital in a blink of an eye. The distance was about a quarter of a kilometer but on a somewhat linear path. I had my eyes glued to it and it blinked out of existence. It is the only way I can describe it. I could no longer see it.
I scanned around the sky with the binoculars, then found it was above a church about a full kilometer away. Same strange ball rippling like metal. I was outside for I believe 25 to 30 minutes. Based on my coming back in between 3:30 am and 4 am. My brain could not comprehend what I was seeing. I literally thought I was dreaming, or experiencing some type of hallucination. I felt as if, what I was seeing was straight out of a movie, or sci-fi book. It was like it was darting around our entire town at random intervals, going from one part to another within a blink of an eye. The distance it traveled from the school to the hospital, to the church is in total 1.4 km.
I snapped and for some reason started crying. I ran to my dad and woke him up. 'It's a satellite' is what he said. My father enjoyed watching stuff on UFOs and personally believed the US government covered something up about Roswell. But I never ever really said too much..He told me to go to sleep. I was terrified, for whatever reason. I was so scared after it, I did not sleep for months unless one of my parents was awake while I fell asleep. I really struggled with whatever I experienced that night, for a very long time. It was a horrific experience for me and hard to even talk about. I had extreme anxiety and depression from it. I was only a teenager, just barely. I found myself being paranoid. I did not want to be alone at all. Anywhere. In the daytime, I would make sure I always knew where someone was. I never was alone. I was so afraid, I started saying prayers.
I spent the next 5 years looking at everything I could that was related to UFOs. The sensation I had from it. I felt a oneness kind of. But also so completely overwhelmed with fear. It felt as if my skin was trying to escape my body. My spine burned and the entire time I was filled with thoughts of, 'This is amazing and I am going to die. I need to get in the house.' All the hair on my body was standing up. I was sweating. When I got in the house my shirt was nearly stuck to me in sweat. My father thought I went outside and got attacked and ran away. I was crying, rambling about some craft in the sky and how it was going to get me. My father told me, he never saw anyone so absolutely terrified before. That I was nervous and would look out the windows at night and make sure I was ok. I have never been so afraid in my life of anything. My body was telling me I was going to die. My father didn't like me waking him so I could sleep. My mother, well, was not in the picture. My father's reaction is based on a sighting he had in the 70s that some people in the town saw. He was ridiculed by people for talking about the craft he saw so close to the ground it looked like it was going to land and in a blink of an eye, it darted off and was gone. He said it was circular in shape, like the classic UFO, glowed bright yellow, and had a low hum to it. He doesn't really like talking about it." KW
NOTE: I wonder if this witness had experienced something else related to the sighting that he has not yet recalled? It's not unusual for experiencers to recall the full extent of their encounter many years later. Lon
