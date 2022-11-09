Possible SASQUATCH Recorded in Silver Point, Tennessee Woods (VIDEO)
A video has been circulating online that supposedly shows a large bipedal creature with very long arms lurking at the edge of the woods around Silver Point, Tennessee. I have heard that it was recorded in early October 2022, though I can't confirm it. The shocked witness continually asks aloud, "Do you see that?"
The supposed Sasquatch's arm length is quite interesting. The witness explained that he brought his daughter, who had been nearby, back to their house. He returned to the scene with a gun, but the creature was gone.
There has been speculation that this may have been part of a hoax since the witness had also filmed someone in a skeleton Halloween costume at another time. I honestly don't know what to make of it. Your thoughts? Lon
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
