'Glimmer Man' Observed Along Seattle, Washington Highway

A Seattle, Washington construction worker describes his sighting of a 'Glimmer Man' while in a company work truck. The phenomenon has increased over the years, leading to cryptid cloaking theories.

I received the following account from a witness in 2018:

"I am 40 years old and my name is DV. I am a construction worker in Seattle, Washington. This is the first time that I have contacted you. I want to share with you my experience with the "Predator" or as others have named it the "Glimmer Man." Until now, I thought that maybe I was going crazy. This is the first and only experience that I have ever had with anything paranormal or otherworldly. It was a very brief encounter but I know what I saw and this has made me question everything that I know. I am a Christian and that has been my upbringing. Okay, let me explain what happened.

This was in late August this year 2018. I was riding in the passenger seat of our work truck with my boss driving and another worker sitting in the back. We were on our way to a job site in Seattle and we were exiting the I-5 freeway which is the main interstate between Canada down to Mexico. As we were exiting the freeway, I was just sitting back in my seat and as I looked to the right I saw this "Predator-like" figure moving to its right. I jumped up in my seat and said to my boss, "Oh my God! Do you see that? Look!" I was absolutely stunned! There was a little outcropping of trees and beyond that, there were 3-4 homeless people just going about their business. They seemed to be clueless about the "figure" that was walking about 20 yards in front of them. I was absolutely shocked and did not know what to say or do. I only saw the figure for about 4 or 5 seconds and when I turned to my boss to ask if he was seeing this and then turned back to where I saw the figure. It was gone or I lost sight of it. It was exactly like the "Predator" figure in the movie, not the alien form but the cloaked version.

In my 40 years, I have never seen anything like that! My wife is the only person that I have told because I don't want people to think that I am crazy."

I have recently heard other stories about the same thing. It is somewhat comforting to know that there have been other sightings and that I am not crazy. Also, have there been similar sightings in the Seattle or Washington State area? I would really love to know. I know that you are extremely busy but if you could respond to my email I will be extremely grateful. Thank you so much. Thanks" - DV

NOTE: At the time, the 'Glimmer Man' sightings were just starting to be reported. I had accumulated a few accounts before this report, but witnesses were not coming forward to the higher degree that they have been in recent years. Lon

