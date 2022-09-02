Frightening Tall, Dark Entity Appears to Past Paranormal Experiencer (SKETCH)

A young adult was at their cousin's house playing video games. When they later went out onto the porch, they notice an 8-9 foot tall entity watching them through the dark. Was it following the witness?
The following account was forwarded to me:
"So all throughout my life, I’ve had weird encounters with the unknown. But this instance was one of the scariest encounters of all.
Visiting my cousin for a night of video games and yu-gi-oh, it was near 10 PM and I decided to smoke a cigarette. He joined me outside his back porch area to chat when while he was talking to me I felt compelled to look to the left and that’s when I “felt” something was moving over the ledge.
It had a weird aura and presence about it. But it was like it was ignoring me or did not notice me because it continued to move along the top of the ledge in a direction where eventually it would reach the opposite stairs and the path to the neighbor's place. But that’s when it stopped. It just stopped and turned itself directly facing me. I could immediately tell it was looking at me and I looked back.
Being able to get a clear view, it was a dark figure. But it had to be at least 8-9 feet tall. I don’t know how long it was there but suddenly my cousin said shakily, “Hey, my God. What is that? We need to get out of here!” He quickly opened the door to the house. My cousin is a big dude and is hardly ever frightened. I kept looking at it; backing up until I finally shut the door.
My cousin and I were in complete shock. He went to grab his firearms, but we waited and turned the lights off, eventually going to bed with no other problems." RF
The witness added:
"I felt kind of bad that maybe I had somehow brought that thing to his house. When I was younger I was hit by a drunk driver and clinically died for almost 7 minutes, according to the doctors. I feel like that’s another reason these things appear in my life.
Whenever I have these types of unexplained encounters the 'air' changes, like time is slowing down. Almost like moving in some different dimension/realm. It was definitely some kind of entity. It's the first time I’ve had one notice me though.
I drew this sketch because it was just such a surreal moment (below)." RF
-----
-----
