Weird 'Cube-Shaped Cloud' Captured Over Surrey's Devil's Punch Bowl (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

August 29, 2022, Megan Coombs recorded a strange cloud over The Devil's Punchbowl (National Trust Site), Hindhead, Surrey, England. She included two still photographs and a short 16-second video of the bizarre cloud.
Tim Binnall, over at the Coast to Coast website, was so intrigued by Coombs' footage that he posted a write-up about it. “Watch: Bizarre Cube-Shaped Cloud Filmed in Britain. A bewildering video out of Britain shows what appears to be a perfectly cube-shaped cloud hovering in the sky. The puzzling piece of footage was captured earlier this week by Megan Coombs during a visit to a National Trust site in Surrey with the appropriately spooky name 'Devil's Punch Bowl.' Sharing the video on Facebook, she mused that "there is something mega suspicious" about the box-like cloud in the sky that seems to have one of its sides illuminated by the sun.
In response to a friend who said that they wouldn't have believed the scene was real if it were not for Coombs sharing the footage, she jokingly replied "I'm not even sure I believe it, and I saw it in person myself ... I think." Many observers have suggested, either jokingly or in a serious manner, that the aerial oddity could be alien in nature. Meanwhile skeptical individuals have suggested that perhaps the cube-like appearance of the cloud is merely a trick of light and shadow.”
Some of the posters on Megan's Facebook page noted that it looked like a “drone cloud” while others suspected that it was a “glitch in the matrix,” a term coined to describe uncanny things that people experience and film. Others thought it was just a weird cloud and nothing more.
Source: coasttocoastam.com/article/watch-bizarre-cube-shaped-cloud-filmed-in-britain
NOTE: Here is a video about the Devil's Punch Bowl location in Surrey, UK. I have also included a link to an interesting experience reported to me from the same location - Red Eyes in the 'Devil's Punch Bowl' - Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon