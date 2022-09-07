Rock-Throwing Sasquatch Recorded in Provo Canyon, Utah (VIDEO)

Another video from Provo Canyon, Utah (along Spring Hollow Rd) shows an apparent Sasquatch walking on a steep hillside. The creature crouches, then stand up and walks a bit more, then crouches again.
The witness was hiking in the area, but soon noticed the dark silhouette of the creature. The witness can be heard breathing hard but continues to record the encounter.
After a while, the Sasquatch seems to lose patience, then stands up and hurls a rock at the witness.
I attempt to capture screenshots, but this seems to be an older recording and the resolution is not the best.
Watch the video and judge for yourself. Lon
The witness states that he and a friend were driving near a location where another humanoid was previously reported to us in Waukegan, Illinois. They saw someone walking wearing a yellow raincoat. As they passed, the person looked up. This being's face looked completely deteriorated, nearly melted. They remember seeing red sores and disfiguration...and the eyes were fully white.
