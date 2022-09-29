BIGFOOT or SWAMP APE Vocalizations in Florida? (AUDIO / VIDEO)

This video was found on Facebook and forwarded to me. The calls and overall sounds are intriguing. Are these vocalizations from one creature or several? The location is said to be in Florida, but specific details are not given.
Could it be a Bigfoot and/or Swamp Ape? Or possibly something else? Lon
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we present Carrie and Greg, a married couple living in Summit County, Ohio who have been dealing with a 12-year saga. Namely, there are monsters in their yard. Cryptid canines are a part of their everyday life. Join us for an intriguing look at the evolution of their ordeal...what they have experienced and what they have learned from it.
Carrie and her husband Greg moved into their Summit County, Ohio home in 2003. Greg is an Executive Chef and Carrie is a School Nutrition Specialist. They have three children and a ten-year-old granddaughter. They are avid outdoor enthusiasts and spend as much time as possible camping, scuba diving, and hiking with their two dogs Liberty and Ripley. Their experience with the canine cryptids began in 2010.
Early on, Carrie and Greg's son witnessed a large, dark creature over six feet tall lurking in the tree line.
The lone rooster began to squawk and the creature let out a fierce growl, then all went silent. He heard what sounded like something jumping back over the fence, and the rooster squealed as if in pain. At that point, he grabbed a gun and flashlight and ran outside, searching the fence from the front porch with his light. He saw the rooster but it appeared to have something dark over its middle. It slowly dawned on him that the “something dark” was the muzzle of a creature with two glaring eyes.
“Whatever it was,” he said, “it seemed to look through me. It turned my blood cold and I was paralyzed with fear. I’m a hunter. I’m used to being in the wilderness and encountering bigger animals. Those animals don’t scare me as this thing did. When I encountered this thing the first time, I got the feeling that it wanted to hurt me. After researching something I’ve never believed in, I’m convinced that this thing is a Dogman.”
Loud howls and the sound of something walking on two legs in the gravel driveway plagued the family for years. The family kept a detailed diary of their strange events.
The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team was contacted in early 2022. Their ordeal has continued for almost a dozen years, and the intensity of the encounters has prompted the family to seek help. We are actively conducting a full-scale paranormal and cryptid investigation. This interview is your chance to relive this family's experience.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
