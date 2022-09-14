When Bigfoot Stalk Elk, Hunters Beware!

A US Army Sergeant, stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, decides to go turkey hunting and observes a Bigfoot. He later tells a Private about his experience. He is then told a very interesting account.
"From 2005 to 2008 I was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. While there my family and I enjoyed spending time hiking and venturing all over. We encountered several beautiful native critters including mountain lions and bears.
During the spring of 2006, I thought I would give it a go and try to turkey hunt near the base. I found a spot in an open unit and had several reports of good toms in the area. I got to the parking lot a little after dawn with just enough light to make my way through the brush without the use of a headlamp. I found what seemed like a good spot to set up, facing part of the Cheyenne Mountain range south of Pikes Peak.
As the sun rose I began calling and had a few turkeys gobbling their response. Unfortunately, where I was, I couldn't tell exactly where they were because of the way the mountain made everything echo. There's an old gravel road to my left about 300 yards.
At about 0840 am I heard a vehicle coming down the road and glanced over and saw a red pickup with at least two guys in it bouncing down the gravel road driving west through a pass. As they approached the pass I caught movement out of my right eye. I could see a large dark-colored thing moving north away from the road. I picked up my binoculars and I found it again as it began to scramble up one of the draws. I watched it move from my left to right covering a great distance in almost no time. Just before it began scrambling up the rocky draw I saw it turn and look back at the truck. In my mind, I first saw it as a bear. However, after a few minutes, I realized it was on two legs and not four running across the ground about 300 yards from me. It covered about 500 yards of brush and rocky terrain way quicker than a bear or anyone could have. As it scrambled up the draw I could see it reach out with its hands to grip and pull itself up. It seemed like in the blink of an eye and it was up and out of the sight behind the trees and brush.
I was trying to wrap my head around what I had just seen. I finally gather my gear and gun and began moving back to my truck. It hit me about the time I reached my truck exactly what I just witnessed. Whoever was in the passenger seat of the other truck I believe saw it too because that is what directed my attention to the movement. They had pointed quickly and the brake lights of the truck had tapped just before I saw the movement.
As I loaded my gear into the truck I began shaking with excitement, similar to after shooting a deer and processing what just happened. At the same time though I did not want to stick around. Later I looked up on the web and found there had been several sightings reported in and around the area.
Later, speaking to one of my soldiers from the area (who was from Alamosa), I told him what I'd seen. He said that they're here, they're all over the place.
He said that he and his uncle were elk hunting about five years ago. "My uncle pointed to the opposite ridge. He said, 'we're not the only ones hunting today.' I picked up my rifle and looked through the scope when my uncle smacked me on the head. He said, 'Don't do that. You'll p*ss them off!" He handed me his binoculars and I saw a large hairy man tracking the elk just like we were from the opposite ridge. That's when my uncle told me it was time for us to go and that I needed to be extremely careful when elk hunting in the area. He said if you're ever by yourself in here and you come across one of them tell him that you're just leaving and back away slowly. If he rushes you, because some of them will try to hurt you, do not hesitate. Shoot and don't stop until you see him drop. Don't ever speak of it.
I told my grandpa when we got home. He confirmed he had several sightings out while elk hunting there. He also confirmed to leave. But if attacked, shoot until all your bullets are gone. "So, yeah, I know what you saw. Welcome to the family Sergeant."
Transcribed source: The Facts By Howtohunt . com - "There Was A Large Hairy Man Stalking The Same Elk We Were"
