Reported YOWIE & BIGFOOT Encounters & Experiences

Several Bigfoot and Yowie encounter reports offered recently. Some are harrowing accounts. Have you ever had an encounter? Feel free to contact me by email or call. Thanks. Lon
"I believe I encountered a Sasquatch group of four last summer (2021) while camping in Twin Rivers Beach, Washington. I felt like they were a family. I could hear them walking across the beach where I was camping from within my tent. They covered over 80 feet in about 20 steps. The largest one got within a few feet of my tent. I recorded them. I could hear a very low frequency that they were using to communicate. I'm not sure if you can hear it in the recording and would love to get that WAV file to someone who could better analyze it.
There were 4 beings. They were walking on 2 feet. I could clearly hear the differences in their sizes and distance from where I was. There are a bunch of flat stones on the beach. This made it difficult to impossible for them to walk across the beach without making a noise. Based on the sound of their footsteps is why I believe it was a family of 4. There was a very large one bringing up the front, a younger one, and was the second to the smallest. The third was a little one that was walking just in front of the second largest one which was bringing up the rear of the pack." GS
"Four years ago (2017) I believe I had this experience. I actually thought I was crazy and hallucinating. We were on the highway in Victoria, it was dark, and we were driving back from NSW. We were close to Seymour, probably 25 minutes away. I saw this huge gorilla running in the bushes, I was so scared, at first I didn’t tell my partner. I was embarrassed because I’ve always got something weird to say. I thought this is maybe from the long drive. I could see the trees moving as they ran. I kept thinking this is impossible. My husband realised I was acting strange, and he asked if I was OK. I told him that there was a gorilla-like thing chasing us, but still no cars around.
As we got close to Seymour it stopped chasing. I really thought I hallucinated because there are no gorillas in the Australian bush. I’ve even told friends and family about this weird experience. But now I feel some relief because I might not be crazy after all. I’m Aussie and didn’t know the yowie." DM
"I am an ex-pro shooter by trade (feral animal species only). In 2004 I encountered and chased a Yowie, approx 7'+ tall, out the back of Gresford in the lower New England region of NSW.
No mistaking this encounter as it broke from the bush literally only a few feet from where I was standing, and gave chase. It was freaking big, very fast, and bulldosed through the scrub and bush like it wasn't even there.
I chased it into a dead-end washout but wasn't going in after it and sure as hell wasn't going to shoot it as it. It did nothing to me and I figure it had a right to be there as much as anyone/thing else. Besides it would have felt more like shooting another human being as opposed to some wild/feral animal.
Am happy to discuss this encounter and other experiences in the bush including my 14 years in Cape York with the 'little people,' etc.
Yes. All of these things really do exist." SO
"50 years ago in 1972, I drove my girlfriend out to the country on a dark night in northern Indiana to a spot I had passed before. It was a clearing in the thick woods on the south side of the Wabash River, east of Logansport. It was a moonless night with pitch-black darkness out in the woods. I pulled into the spot and parked. We got out and I laid out a blanket. We didn't even have a moment to sit down when we heard something huge and aggressive crashing through trees and thick underbrush directly towards us. It sounded like it was making a grunting or growling noise. CRASH, CRASH, CRASH, CRASH! I grabbed the blanket, ran into the car, and sped off. We left there in shock and never spoke about the incident.
I completely forgot that it happened until about five years later I heard two different news stories at the same time about three people reporting a seven to nine-foot-tall, hairy creature walking upright in the area. That sparked my memory. I've since Googled Bigfoot in Wabash River Valley and found that there have been numerous documented sightings there since the early 1800's. Many have reported aggressive, territorial behavior." SK
