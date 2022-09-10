'Winged Gargoyle Humanoid' Encountered in Itasca, Illinois Neighborhood

An Itasca, Illinois resident details his encounter with a Gargoyle-like winged humanoid in his neighborhood in August 2020. The description is very similar to others we have received in the Chicagoland region.
I originally received the following account:
"I have an experience I would like to tell you about. I did not know this site existed and I was telling my brothers about it a few weeks ago at my son's birthday party (they were laughing at me). I live in Itasca, Illinois and 2 years ago in August 2020 I went out at about 9pm at night and was putting something in my car. About 50-75 yards away I saw something land in the street. It looked like it was crouching and it looked the size of a coyote or maybe bigger sitting in an upright position. It was too big to be an owl but kind of looked like a bat/owl-looking creature. Like a gargoyle with little horns on its head. I was focusing on it for about a minute and kept asking myself, "What the hell is that?"
In a sudden burst with its wings, it kind of hopped up and exploded out of a crouching stance with a thunderous stroke of its wings and disappeared into the trees. I yelped and stepped back a bit as I could not believe my eyes. It looked like a 5-foot black bat/animal thing jumping/flying into the trees.
I have been reading about other sightings in the area and my sighting matches what others have seen. I got a good look at that creepy thing but I do not believe that it observed me because I was watching it quietly." MM
I later talked to the witness 'MM':
MM states that he was quite surprised when he noticed the creature. I was crouched under a fairly bright streetlight and about 50 yards in front of him in his neighborhood (in the vicinity of Bryn Mawr and Elm Street in Itasca). This location is approximately 2 miles west of O'Hare International Airport. As he watched, it was apparent that it had bat-like wings and that the face was similar to a Gargoyle's depiction with small horns on its head. The coloring was grey to black. There was no eye color recognized.
When it suddenly rose up from its crouched position, MM states that it stood 5-6 feet in height and that the body was somewhat emaciated, but defined. The arms were attached to the wide wings that spanned far off the body. It was definitely a humanoid form.
He used the word 'explode' to describe the sudden burst of energy when it took flight after just one flap of the powerful wings. The sound of the wings and ascent burst like thunder. It quickly flew into the tree and disappeared.
The witness is very articulate and seemingly forthright. He is still affected by this encounter 2 years later. He expressed how surprised he was when he found the interactive map detailing the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research extensive investigation of this phenomenon. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon