Large Bipedal Creature Shocks Campers in Utah - Sasquatch or Cryptid Canine? (VIDEO)

While camping in Provo Canyon, Utah, the witnesses come across what they thought was a black bear. To their shock, the creature stood up and startled them. What was it?
Back in October 2012, friends were camping in Provo Canyon, Utah, near Squaw Peak and Little Rock Canyon Overlook. Apparently, they had seen deer on the slope opposite of them, so they decided to watch, approach, and record them.
As they started walking up the slope, they noticed a dark figure in the brush, which they believed to be a black bear. They continued to record, but then this creature raised up and displayed much of its full form. The witnesses were startled and immediately took off running.
What I find intriguing is that this looks nothing like a black bear because it seems to be tapered at the waist and it has a thicker chest. As well, the left arm is somewhat extended from the body and appears to have muscle definition like that of a hominid. Unfortunately, the head and face are obscured.
Furthermore, I believe that this creature may have possibly been a cryptid canine, as opposed to a Sasquatch or black bear. It stood up and remained in place, not showing any timidness of the campers. From most upright canine encounters that we have received in the past, this behavior is indicative of the species. Most Sasquatch and black bears would simply turn and quickly move off. It appears to me that this creature may have been stalking/hunting the deer.
What are your thoughts? Lon
