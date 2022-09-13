Pterodactyl-Like 'Bird' Observed Flying Near Alamogordo, New Mexico

The witness and his brother were recently driving near his home outside of Alamogordo, New Mexico. They noticed a large Pterodactyl-like creature flying near them and were shocked by the sighting.
Here is the initial email that was sent:
"I have to be honest, I wasn't sure who to contact about this but felt I had to report it to someone. On September 11, 2022, my brother and I witnessed what I can only begin to describe as a Pterodactyl-like "bird" flying north to south. We saw the creature from approximately 100 feet away, and it was about 50 feet off of the ground. It appeared to be 6-8 feet long, grayish in color, with a long dark beak (appx 1 1/2 feet long). Its wings were very long and tapered to a point. The tail was very strange as it appeared to be maybe 2-3 feet long, straight and smooth, a couple inches around. At the end of the tail was some kind of roundish tip about the size of a baseball. I couldn't discern any feathers, the animal appeared grey and smooth.
Thank you for your time. I just had to report this to someone." E
I contacted the witness by telephone:
"E" states that he and his brother were driving in his neighborhood just outside of the city of Alamogordo, New Mexico on the early evening of September 11, 2022. For those unfamiliar with the location, Alamogordo is in the Tularosa Basin of the Chihuahuan Desert, it is bordered on the east by the Sacramento Mountains and to the west by Holloman Air Force Base. It is also near the White Sands Missile Range and National Park.
Flying near them was, what the witness described as what he first thought was an oversized Pelican. It was flying at an altitude of approximately 50 feet and close enough for him and his brother to distinguish detail.
The long beak was very pronounced and long. The entire body was about 8 feet long with membrane wings that were long and tapered to a point. The wingspan was at least 12 feet. The entire body was grayish in color. There was no hair, just smooth skin. There was also a long tail, about the thickness and length of a baseball bat with a bulb-shaped formation on the end.
It was flying north to south. It was deliberately and slowly flapping its wings while maintaining height and speed. Both witnesses were shocked at what they were observing and felt compelled to report the incident. I received the written report that same evening.
The witness later stated that he had been outside grilling the night before. At the time he heard several loud screeches coming from a distance and above, but could not determine what it was. There is an area near his home that is somewhat swampy with old-growth trees. He plans to investigate the location for evidence. Lon
-----
