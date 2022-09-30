HUMANOIDS 'Demonic Things' Recently Seen in Red Pheasant Cree Nation, Saskatchewan (PHOTOS / VIDEO)

A bizarre series of sightings have occurred at the Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Plains Cree First Nations band government) in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
On the Facebook profile of Jeffery Meechancez, two photos of unknown humanoids have been posted. There is also a video of a humanoid walking at another location. There was also a suggestion in the comments that the elders and medicine people conduct ceremonies in order to rid themselves of these 'demonic things.' The locations of concern seem to be the community center, where the humanoid was seen on the roof, and at the local high school.
A relative, named Madeline Meechance, also stated:
"A couple years back I had a dream/vision these black demonic figures exactly what’s on this picture were descending down onto Ochiese (O'Chiese First Nation) they also had black wings and as they were descending down on Ochiese the whole reserve was covered in black fog/cloud. In my dream/vision I was terrified seeing this I ran to the family telling them and gathering family. My interpretation of this dream/vision is that too many bad things going on reserve the drugs the deaths everything that has no negative sh*t in life. Time to bring the elders and the community together to fight together to bring light and positive to the people and the home fires and our culture to fight off these demonic things as they are trying stronger by the day feeding off the people that are stuck in addictions and hurting the ones they love and families fight and amongst one another it got so powerful now that it’s showing itself in daylight now that’s the scary part and it’s no joke as these things can physically attack people now. Smudge up my family as well all in the community. I thought I’d share this as it freaked me out seeing this picture and my dream hit me to recall what my dream was I hope u hear what I write as this is very concerning and if nothing is done to fight these things I pray for my community."
