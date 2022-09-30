Friday, September 30, 2022

HUMANOIDS 'Demonic Things' Recently Seen in Red Pheasant Cree Nation, Saskatchewan (PHOTOS / VIDEO)

A bizarre series of sightings have occurred at the Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Plains Cree First Nations band government) in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

On the Facebook profile of Jeffery Meechancez, two photos of unknown humanoids have been posted. There is also a video of a humanoid walking at another location. There was also a suggestion in the comments that the elders and medicine people conduct ceremonies in order to rid themselves of these 'demonic things.' The locations of concern seem to be the community center, where the humanoid was seen on the roof, and at the local high school.

A relative, named Madeline Meechance, also stated:

"A couple years back I had a dream/vision these black demonic figures exactly what’s on this picture were descending down onto Ochiese (O'Chiese First Nation) they also had black wings and as they were descending down on Ochiese the whole reserve was covered in black fog/cloud. In my dream/vision I was terrified seeing this I ran to the family telling them and gathering family. My interpretation of this dream/vision is that too many bad things going on reserve the drugs the deaths everything that has no negative sh*t in life. Time to bring the elders and the community together to fight together to bring light and positive to the people and the home fires and our culture to fight off these demonic things as they are trying stronger by the day feeding off the people that are stuck in addictions and hurting the ones they love and families fight and amongst one another it got so powerful now that it’s showing itself in daylight now that’s the scary part and it’s no joke as these things can physically attack people now. Smudge up my family as well all in the community. I thought I’d share this as it freaked me out seeing this picture and my dream hit me to recall what my dream was I hope u hear what I write as this is very concerning and if nothing is done to fight these things I pray for my community."



In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we present Carrie and Greg, a married couple living in Summit County, Ohio who have been dealing with a 12-year saga. Namely, there are monsters in their yard. Cryptid canines are a part of their everyday life. Join us for an intriguing look at the evolution of their ordeal...what they have experienced and what they have learned from it.

Carrie and her husband Greg moved into their Summit County, Ohio home in 2003. Greg is an Executive Chef and Carrie is a School Nutrition Specialist. They have three children and a ten-year-old granddaughter. They are avid outdoor enthusiasts and spend as much time as possible camping, scuba diving, and hiking with their two dogs Liberty and Ripley. Their experience with the canine cryptids began in 2010. 

Early on, Carrie and Greg's son witnessed a large, dark creature over six feet tall lurking in the tree line.

The lone rooster began to squawk and the creature let out a fierce growl, then all went silent. He heard what sounded like something jumping back over the fence, and the rooster squealed as if in pain. At that point, he grabbed a gun and flashlight and ran outside, searching the fence from the front porch with his light. He saw the rooster but it appeared to have something dark over its middle. It slowly dawned on him that the “something dark” was the muzzle of a creature with two glaring eyes.

“Whatever it was,” he said, “it seemed to look through me. It turned my blood cold and I was paralyzed with fear. I’m a hunter. I’m used to being in the wilderness and encountering bigger animals. Those animals don’t scare me as this thing did. When I encountered this thing the first time, I got the feeling that it wanted to hurt me. After researching something I’ve never believed in, I’m convinced that this thing is a Dogman.”

Loud howls and the sound of something walking on two legs in the gravel driveway plagued the family for years. The family kept a detailed diary of their strange events.

The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team was contacted in early 2022. Their ordeal has continued for almost a dozen years, and the intensity of the encounters has prompted the family to seek help. We are actively conducting a full-scale paranormal and cryptid investigation. This interview is your chance to relive this family's experience. 

