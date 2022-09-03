Sasquatch Recorded While Walking Through Michigan Forest (VIDEO)

The submitted video was taken in August 2014 by a trout fisherman in Michigan. From the look of the fauna at that time of the summer, I suspect that this event occurred in northern Michigan, most likely in the Upper Peninsula.
The video provides excellent detail of the Sasquatch movement through the undergrowth.
The witness stated that they initially heard 'wood knocks' and 'heavy footfalls.' After the witness noticed the large dark figure, they started recording on their cellphone.
There is also a mention of a possible 2nd Sasquatch, possibly a juvenile, in the immediate area. I haven't determined that, so if you do observe another anomaly, please feel free to comment.
