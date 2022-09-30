Friday, September 30, 2022

NATIVE AMERICAN 'WAR DRUMS' Heard by Western Pennsylvania Hikers

A western Pennsylvania resident and his girlfriend were geocaching in a PA State Game Land. As they were hiking through the woods, they both began to hear unexplained rhythmic drumming.

I received the following account from Kyle & Cam at Expanded Perspectives.

"I've got an incident of hearing drumming in the woods. To this day, one of the oddest occurrences I've ever experienced. In the summer of 2014, my girlfriend at the time and I decided to go Geocaching. I had gone out a few times before with friends and really enjoyed it. She was new to the whole concept. So I looked up a geocache close by, logged the coordinates into my GPS, and off we went.

This geocache took us out into the State Game Lands in Western Pennsylvania. So we parked in a designated parking lot and began our hike into the woods. It was the afternoon of a hot and humid Pennsylvania day and the location was only supposed to be about half a mile from the car. 

As we are following the GPS down a clearing with woods about 100 feet to either side of us we began to hear drumming to our left. Kind of far off but it still seemed like we should be able to see the origin of the sound. I asked if she heard it too, which thankfully she did. We both thought it was pretty strange but after about 10 seconds it faded out and we began our search again.

After walking about 50 yards further, the drumming returned, louder this time. It sounded like Native American war drums. We stopped and peered into the woods, we saw absolutely nothing. The only excuse I could think of is that maybe there's a Boy Scout camp nearby, which is a flimsy explanation at best. We listened for a few seconds, then I grabbed her hand, did a 180, and power walked back through the clearing, the drums fading with every step. We didn't say anything to each other on the hike back, just got in the car and left.

As we drove down the dirt back road lined with trees, I looked for anything that could be the source of the drumming. There wasn't another living soul in the area until we reached the main highway." T

Witness notes: This https://youtu.be/u8VX2ot6xs4 is the closest match to what we heard.

NOTE: I have been made aware of a similar phenomenon reported in PA State Game Land #244 a while back. This is in Jefferson County, PA. The Iroquois Nation dominated the region in the 17th century. These were predominantly made up of, what was referred to by the settlers as the Mohawk. Their great chiefs were Cornplanter and Guyasutha. This tribe was the most numerous, powerful, and warlike of the Iroquois nation, and comprised the Indians of Northwestern Pennsylvania. Lon

