UFO Captured by Jogger's Dog on University of Michigan Campus

A Michigan woman is jogging with her dogs when she notices a bright blue orb UFO. The dogs noticed as well and began to chase it, One of the dogs actually captured it, but it got away and disappeared.
The witness, Patti (no last name) was out jogging at around 7:00 PM. It was a chilly, winter night in January 2006. She was in a wooded known as the Nichols Arboretum or, The Arb, as it is called, located on the eastern edge of the University of Michigan's Central Campus at 1610 Washington Heights in Ann Arbor. It has the Huron River flowing through it. She was in a part known as 'The Prairie,' an area with restored native tall grass.
It was a three-mile jog and she had her two dogs with her (one was a Pitbull and the other was a Border Collie). Given the time of night and the fact that it was winter, she felt safe letting them run off leash. Patti was nearing the end of her three-mile jog and was eager to get to the car which was parked just outside the Prairie.
As she rounded the final bend, she saw a bright blue ball of light ahead of her. She thought it was her headlamp reflecting off the eyes of an animal, though she quickly remembered that her headlamp wasn’t on. She examined it, noting that it was a small blue ball of light (about the size of a tennis ball), that looked solid and similar to what an LED light looked like (though they were not popular at the time of the sighting). It was jetting through the tall grasses, bopping along where the seeds were about 3 feet off the ground, stopping here and there.
The two dogs also noticed it and began to chase it. The light seemed to react and appeared to be running away from the dogs. It was changing directions and appeared to become more frantic, the closer the dogs got to it. Curiously, the dogs seemed to be having fun trying to catch it. 'What the heck is that thing?' Patti recalled thinking. Suddenly, her female Border Collie leaped high into the air and landed on top of the light. “Wow girl, you got it!” Patti yelled. She noticed then that the light was “not happy” that it had been caught. It quickly jutted out from under the dog and shot straight up into the sky in a vertical line with no light trail. It moved with rocket speed and disappeared.
Patti returned to her car with the dogs and left. She worked with scientists and spoke to them about the strange sighting. They surmised that it was a light from a gun scope though Patti doubted this. She thought it might be a new type of insect but the size and the fact that it was so bitterly cold, caused her co-workers to doubt this theory.
Patti returned to the same spot the very next night and this is when things got weird. She was a bit on edge but felt safe since she had her dogs with her. She noted that the energy of the place felt off. Everything seemed strange, though she could not understand why. “Then I heard a weird voice, like some kind of odd machine voice slowly saying my name 'Patti' - kind of long and drawn out. I stopped and called out to who or whatever was calling me but I only heard my name called once and I saw nothing. I don’t know what called my name but I can still hear it in my mind. It was creepy. It did not sound human. More like you put a word in a machine and the machine says your name.” Patti likened it to people who have had a tracheotomy typing it into their voice box machine.
After this, she took off jogging. Upon leaving the area, the voice was gone and the energy seemed normal. She never saw the lights again. She didn’t think it was just a light as her dogs were not the type to normally chase lights. Upon thinking back, she suspects that it was gathering data on the natural grasses in the area.
Transcribed source: Cryptids Canada Podcast, "EPISODE197 Dogman jumped over my car" 19 Apr 2021
