Tall, Pale 'Upright Crawler Humanoid' Approaches Alarmed Witness

A Maine man describes a bizarre encounter that he had while walking outside one night. The pale, featureless 'crawler' being approach him, causing the witness to panic and flee in fear.
The following account was forwarded to me:
"My friend says I saw a 'crawler.' This is the story. It was August 2016. A close of friend of mine had bought 15 acres of woods in central Maine and they had invited me to live on the property in exchange for helping them grow a cannabis garden. I had lived there all summer and my bedroom was an old school bus that I converted into a cute little house. We had 7 people total on the land, and everyone was hanging out in the community house (a double-wide trailer).
That night, they were watching movies and playing board games and it was only about 9 PM, but I was tired from work so I said goodnight and began walking to my bus. It was very dark, the moon was not up yet. I was barefoot with no flashlight, but it wasn't a far walk and I knew I could navigate with my feet. As I passed by the weed garden, I heard a noise like 'crunch, crunch, crunch, crunch.' The driveway was clear of leaves and brush, so the rustling was definitely the sound of something stepping out from the woods and directly into my path. For a half a second I thought it was an animal, but my stomach formed a knot when I realized that the steps had sounded distinctly biped. My eyes had been looking at my feet, but they shot upwards when I heard the noise.
Before me stood the creature. I don't remember seeing its legs, probably because my eyes shot up so fast and I was so stunned. It stood maybe 7 feet tall. When my eyes shot up I was facing its chest, and I had to raise my eyes higher to see its face. When I saw the face, I had the wind knocked completely out of me. The creature was whitish, not glowing, but its skin looked exactly like pale skin under moonlight (remember though, the moon had not risen yet!). The form was humanoid, but very tall and skinny. It had no clothing. I saw a bare chest, slender arms, and the shape of a head. I don't remember ears. I remember holding its gaze for a moment, searching for eyes and seeing nothing. No distinguished eyes, face, or mouth; but the face definitely had ridges and contour. I think maybe it did have facial features but they were so subtle or sunken-in that I couldn't make them out?
Anyways, the sight of its face knocked the wind out of me. My eyes fell to the ground. They felt forced to the ground. I couldn't bear to look at it. It stood, perfectly still, while I gasped for air for a moment. I wanted to scream, but I had no air. I felt so paralyzed with fear. I took a moment to do a deep inhale, then a deep exhale. I looked at its face again. It still stood, motionless, watching me. I then turned on my heel and ran back to the community house as fast as I could, screaming all the way. My friends suggested that perhaps I had come face-to-face with a person who was scoping out the weed garden to steal from it (this is common here and the garden was flowering so it was REALLY smelly, and locals had definitely noticed). The part I can't answer, though, is why would a robber walk right up to me?
I don't know. I consider myself a skeptic, and I think its possible that my mind was playing tricks on me, but then again I have never been afraid of the dark or anything like that. I told my friend this story and he said I should share it. If you have any questions feel free to ask! This was probably the strangest experience of my entire life and to be honest it haunts me. These days I am afraid of the dark! I am still not sure if I think it's an extraterrestrial or just a terrestrial creature. Human? It sure didn't feel human, although the build of the body was undeniably humanlike. It was the eyes that made it seem inhuman. I shudder to think of the phrase "eyes are the window to the soul" because when looked in its eyes, I saw nothing there...just emptiness. There was no feeling of human connection in that gaze. I do not recall any smell. And I wouldn't call it an "attack," but I was definitely scared. I felt intense dread from the moment I realized the crunching sounded like a humanlike, two-footed stepping pattern, rather than a four-footed gait like an animal." TA
NOTE: I have received several 'crawler' sightings from Maine, especially in rural areas. Lon
