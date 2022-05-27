BIZARRE! 'Bigfoot Hunters' (Assault Rifles) Observed in Holmes County, Florida?

Donnie claims that on the morning of November 1, 2019, he was out hunting the trail in the woods when he encountered some strange, heavily armed men in the forest. That area in Westville, Florida (Holmes County) is said to have had a lot of Bigfoot sightings (nicknamed by locals as 'Cave Men'):
“As I was walking down the Horseshoe Road enroute to the place I was planning on sitting, I came across a Game Warden and two VERY odd and out of place men. It was 38 degrees and the two men wore only a very thin black outfit that resembled a basic pair of coveralls. No jacket, no gloves, no toboggan cap, and no warm outer garments of any kind. They both had a pistol on their belt and a rifle over their shoulder that I believe was an AR15.
I was asked about the animals I was hunting, asked about seeing bears, and asked if I was filming. The Game Warden did ask for my ID, hunting license, and permits, which is the norm when you see any Game Warden in Florida. I asked the Game Warden if something was happening and if I needed to leave, but he simply said it was just a training exercise and it was no problem for me to hunt that area.
What has got me puzzled is how they got out there. There's only one place to park and enter that area, and my car was the only vehicle there. They certainly did not enter the area from the west, north, or east side, because it is surrounded with swamps, and none of them had any mud on their feet whatsoever. I was treated very fairly, but it was bizarre...really bizarre.
If anyone have ever experienced these people before, please share your encounter with me. I've never seen these men before and I've never seen the logo before. The logo on the front upper left side of their shirt was a multi-point star (maybe 6 points) and there was about 6 to 8 letters above the star, 3 or 4 letters below the star, and a strange design in the center of it. I think the design in the center was either a flying eagle holding a few snakes in its talons or a flying dragon holding snakes in its claws. I don't have any idea who these men were, but I think I have a good guess why they were there.”
Transcribed source: Standing Goats Rescue Youtube Channel - "The Bigfoot, Game Warden, and Men in Black”
NOTE: Here is a another video from the same channel describing the Westville Monster. Lon
