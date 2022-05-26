'Black Rider' Humanoid Approaches Witnesses in North York Moors

A husband and wife were traveling through the North York Moors late at night. They encounter a tall black robed humanoid moving towards them, described as similar to the Dark Riders in the LOTR films.
I recently received the following account:
"I had an odd experience when driving across the North York Moors (Yorkshire, England) a few years ago. My wife and I were visiting a friend’s holiday home for the weekend, but due to pressure of work we were unable to leave until late in the evening.
We reached the moors about 1.30 AM. For England the area is pretty lonely and traffic is non-existent at that time of night. There are few roads and very little around just woodlands, open moorland, farms and the odd village. Obviously no street lighting, so it is almost pitch black with a vague glow from Teesside on the northern horizon.
All of a sudden, we caught sight of a tall black figure walking towards us in the road. We had been doing about 50 KPH so I slowed right down to 15-20 as we approached it, but I couldn’t quite take in what I was seeing. The best description I can give is the Black Riders from 'The Lord of the Rings' films. It was dressed entirely in a long black robe that covered its face. Just as we were passing it stopped, turned to face the car and then started walking towards us.
It gave me the creeps and I wasn’t going to wait around to find out what it wanted, so put my foot down and got out of there sharpish. If anyone had told me it was Death himself I would have believed them.
It later occurred to me that Whitby, over on the coast, has a Goth scene apparently because Bram Stoker set part of Dracula in the town and they like moping around the ruined abbey. Having said that, Whitby was over twenty miles away so it was quite a hike over the moors and Goths always strike me as fairly inoffensive lot. What we saw exuded an air of malice." S
NOTE: What did this witness and his wife see. Was it a Reaper? The North York Moors have a reputation of many anomalous sightings, including unknown humanoids and UFOs. Lon
