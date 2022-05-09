'Faceless' Man Encountered by East Texas Family

A father and his children are driving home at night. When they reach the railroad crossing, they see a man walking along the side of the road. As they slowed the car, they noticed that the man had no face!
The following account was forwarded to me:
"I live way out in the country in a forest in east Texas, with my 19-year-old daughter and my 8-year-old son. My mother and my wife lived with us, but we lost my mother in August 2018 to liver failure, and then we lost my wife in November 2018, due to complications of stroke and pneumonia. So it's just us now.
One night, not too long ago, we were coming back from town. It was about 10:30PM, and out where we live there are no street lights. I had just past the cemetery, and was coming up to the railroad crossing that is about 1/4 mile from the turn off to our house. I was slowing down to cross the tracks.
At my 1 o'clock position, I saw a man just standing there at the RR crossing. He looked like he might have been anywhere from his early to late 20s. He was wearing a grey hoody with a jean jacket, and dark pants. He had shoulder length dark hair.
I thought it was an odd place to be standing, but what do I care. As I crossed the tracks, my headlights hit him full on, and I was less than 10 feet from him. I could have sworn, he did not have a face! No nose, no eyes, no mouth, no features at all, just a blank grey place where his face should be.
I did a double take but by that time I had passed him and it was dark. Surely, I must have imagined that! Surely. Then my daughter who was in the passenger seat and even closer to him when we passed turned to me as white as a sheet. She asks, "Did you see that guy at the RR tracks? He didn't have a face!"
I don't know what to make of it. I certainly wasn't going to go back to investigate with my children in the car! When I got to our gate, you could make out the RR crossing, but I could not see if someone was there. I made the sign of the cross, got out to open the gate and kept a hand on my 9mm. Haven't seen it again since that night." TP
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
LISA O'HARA - Extraterrestrial Abductee, Experiencer, & Author, 'Abducted & Furious' - P&M Radio
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes extraterrestrial abductee, experiencer, & author Lisa O'Hara to our show.
Lisa O'Hara has a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from San Jose State University in California where she lived until 2011. She worked for many years in law firms, starting as a floater legal secretary and ending up in Information Technology and went on to work for engineering companies in Silicon Valley and also in a Department of Defense company that had ties to SRI. She is now enjoying retirement. Since retiring, she discovered she was a psychic medium and that knowledge was the catalyst for many discoveries about herself, one of which was that she was an ET abductee. After reading Terry Lovelace's book, 'Incident at Devil's Den,' she wrote to Terry Lovelace and he encouraged her to write her own book, detailing her ET experiences as an abductee. The book is titled, 'Abducted and Furious: How I Fought Back and How You Can Too.' She now lives in Chandler, Arizona with her husband and two Maine Coon cats. Website: www.lisaoharaonline.com
Join us this Friday, May 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
'CHIRPING, RED-EYED' WINGED HUMANOIDS / BIGFOOT / BEKs - LIVE Narrated P&M Personal Reports
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler.
Featured in this edition:
A truck driver at work in Bensenville, Illinois, just southeast of O'Hare International Airport, encounters a red-eyed winged humanoid that was heard making 'chirping' sounds. That same night, approximately a quarter-mile away, there is another sighting of the same creature. Is there more than one? Are they coming from nearby O'Hare International Airport? Many more personal eyewitness reports are included.
Join us this Friday, May 11th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved