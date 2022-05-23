'Black Clad Humanoid' Constantly Encountered by Toronto Witness

A Canadian teen encountered a black skintight clad humanoid while in a ravine in east Toronto. Over the years, the same being would show itself to the witness. What was this unexplained humanoid?
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I recently watch my first couple of videos by David Paulides on the unexplained incidents of people that go missing in National Parks in North America. The story that intrigued me was the one of the female bowhunter that saw some type of invisible creature in the tree line. This got me thinking about something strange that happened to me when I was a teen and a couple of years after it.
I live in Toronto, Ontario. My house backed onto a quiet private section of the ravine that runs along the east side of Toronto. No one ever that I have seen walked there because there was no path and it was very overgrown. My friend and I would spend hours down there building makeshift camps and small-contained fires in holes we dug.
One day, I went down alone with a backpack full of snacks and tools for digging. When I got down to the bottom everything felt 'off.' I instantly felt sick and paranoid. Every hair jumped up and the only feeling I had was to go back up. I shook it off as nothing and walked towards the small incline that led to the creek bed. When I got to the incline I got the same feeling, but even worse. My heart started to race. I took a second to look around to reassure myself everything was okay. I saw nothing, so I continued on.
I took one step when I heard something moving behind me. I turned around to see this 6-foot (could be taller because it was hunched a bit over) humanoid thing in all black. Now, when I say all black, I’m talking like a black skintight suit from head to toe with a hood-like garment that makes any shape of face non-existent, as if you were staring into a black hole.
I stood there in fear as I could feel we were looking directly at each other. It stood in a position like it was trying to run, but when I turned around it froze in place. I can remember its chest and back moved as it breathed. I stared at it for maybe 10 seconds when the first instinct I had was to run. I booked it down the creek towards the side of the ravine with the path. When I stopped running I looked all around me making sure I wasn’t followed by whatever that was.
The months following that incident were very unnerving. As whatever that thing was would show up in my backyard. The first time I saw it I thought it was my imagination, but when I saw this thing peak its head from behind my shed, to then step out and look right at me, then go back behind, was when I knew it had to be real!
In total I saw this thing maybe 10 times after that first incident. Each time, though, enough time had gone by that I somewhat forgot about it. I would see it in month or year intervals. I have no idea what I saw and what could have happened if I didn’t turn around to come eye to eye with it. Any idea what I have been seeing over the years?" SE
NOTE: I have received a few similar accounts over time. My first impression is that it was an attached energy that had the ability to project itself, allowing the host to occasionally observe it. I don't believe that it was spiritual. In fact, it may have even been something on the level of an ultraterrestrial or extraterrestrial being that found comfort attaching itself to the host (witness). Reminds me of H.P. Lovecraft's Nyarlathotep (The Black Man) tales. Interesting account. Lon
