Early 'Men in Black' Encounters - 'Coast to Coast AM With Art Bell'

The following 'Men in Black' accounts were transcribed from 'Coast to Coast AM with Art Bell.' It's an interesting mix of early MIB encounters from the iconic host and interviewer.
STRANGE TRANSFER
Mid-1990s – Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
A man named Greg Aldrich called into the 1997 Coast to Coast radio show, one in which the guest was Jim Keith, to tell of his encounter with some strange men in dressed in black suits. “Several years ago I was a nurse down in Salt Lake City,” he told Art Bell. One weekend, a patient showed up. He assumed right away that the man was army as he had short-cropped hair and generally looked the type. He discovered that he worked at the Dugway Proving Ground. He had somehow broken his leg while working on something out there but Greg, no matter how much poking he did, could not get anything else out of him. When the man was about to be transferred, two guys showed up. “They weren't wearing sunglasses but they were wearing suits and they were rather intimidating looking individuals,” Greg said. “You would have figured they would have been army corpsman or something and these guys show up.” Further Greg found them extremely odd. They wouldn't say where they were taking him. “At the hospital, when we transfer a patient - what I thought was really peculiar, you normally would get copies of records to go along with the patient. They refused to allow this individual to remain at the facility. As a matter of fact they would not leave the nurses ward with the patient. They kept him on a gurney until they talked to my nursing manager. They pulled her off to the side and next thing you know, she handed them the records and he was gone. He just disappeared, you know. He was gone. Nobody knew where he was going. We had no record of him ever being there.”
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
-----
NIGHT VISITOR
1991 – Sacramento, USA
A woman named Gina called into the 1997 Coast to Coast radio show, one in which the guest was Jim Keith, to tell of her encounter with a strange man in black. She claimed that, in 1991, she was living in the mid-town area of Sacramento. At the time she was attempting to set up a support group for people who were abducted. It was early in the morning and her husband had left for work. She was laying in bed in in a “state of twilight consciousness”. Suddenly a paralysis came over her and before her eyes – out of the corner of her eye, she saw “a tall, whitish grey man with these bright red, looked-like, painted lips.” He was wearing a black suit. “The suit was jet black and there was a very tall black top hat. It reminded me of a very tall cowboy hat. I don't recall any eyes.” She recalled that he sat down in the rocking chair near her bed and stared at her. “And with a sinister grin, his arm stretched out and pulled out like this strange clown face and said, 'This is who I am'. Gina claims she became defiant and attempted to will herself to get out of the dream she was even though, to her, she didn't believe that she was dreaming at all. 'I just had to composure myself. I said, get out of my room! Get out of my room! You don't belong here and I don't want you ever coming back!” Before she knew it, the arm stretched back and snapped to its normal shape and the face was gone. “The man just looked at me with the strange face and said, 'You will never know and you will never tell.” Gina repeated her demands that he get out of her and room. “And it stood up before me and went in a counter clockwise spin into my hardwood floor until it was gone.”
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
-----
YOU WON'T REMEMBER ANYTHING
1995 – California, USA
(witness did not want to include exact location out of fear but it was a small town in California)
The man, who did not give a name, claimed that in 1995, something very peculiar happened to him one night when he got off work. “After I got off work late at night, I was stopped at a red light and the next thing I knew I was twenty miles away and an hour had passed. At the time, I didn't know anything about missing time or anything like that so I just kind of let it go. About a week later I was out and I stopped at a gas station and I was getting gas... again, it was at night, and I just remember this man, very tall, in a nice black suit walked up to me and told me that I was going to give him a ride. I said, 'No!', I don't want to give you a ride. 'Why don't you ask another man for a ride?' and he said, 'No, you're going to give me a ride!', so I quickly put my gas cap back on and went around and got in the drivers side of the car and I thought the passenger side of the car was locked but when I got in the car, he was already in the car. And he pulled me in and I started to scream and he told me that if I kept screaming that he would kill me. That he just wanted me to drive him around so I proceeded to drive and he kept telling me, 'Nothing has happened to you. You won’t remember anything'. I ran a stop sign and he looked over at me and said, 'I know what you are trying to do and if the police pull us over, I will immediately kill you.' He just kept repeating, 'Nothing happened to you. Nothing happened to you. You'll never tell anybody, nothing happened.' Then we got out in the middle of nowhere. I'm still shook up about this. I'm afraid if I talk about it... (caller pauses) He got out of the car and he looked at me and... I’ll never forget, it's like his eyes weren't there. And he said, 'Leave now, because I don't want to hurt you.' I drove away. I started to cry. After I got away from him. I got back into town and I drove around town until I found a police officer, and the police officer rolled up, and I told them... and the police were already looking for me because the clerk in the liquor store had seen the man get into my car and heard me scream. They were looking for me and my car and a man in a black suit who had gotten in my car. They never found him. He's never been seen again. But I've had instances, I won't even drive at night anymore, where a black automobile will come up behind me and it's flashing its lights, wanting me to pull over and I just get home as fast as I can. I won't even drive anymore.”
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
-----
A NIGHT OUT WITH THE MEN IN BLACK
1993 – Salem, Massachusetts, USA
Bob claims that in 1993, he and three and four friends were going out one night to a local bar. They were driving down the road in a woodsy area when they observed what they believed to be a helicopter flashing its lights on the ground. They assumed it was looking for someone who broke into a house or maybe a drug dealer. “We were stopped at a stop-light. We were just sitting there in the automobile and the light was real long and we were like, 'The cop just caught someone' because the light just stopped at some point and we just kept watching it going through all these lights down the road from us. You know, we thought they were going to stop us from going to where we were trying to get to. Anyway, the light stopped and it was pointing down at the ground, well, we all just said, 'They got him'. And the light just turned off and next thing you know we're at another stop-light watching this police helicopter, well, we thought it was and most of us think it might have been but it couldn't have because when it decided to leave, I mean, boof, it was gone. I mean, it was gone in ten seconds flat. I mean, you couldn't even track it. When we got to the place where we were going - there was a club we were going to - and we were all inside and we were not there twenty minutes and a friend of mine tapped me on the shoulder and said, 'Look!' and we were all standing and in came four guys dressed in black suits. We were in a bar and there are these four guys in black suits and we hadn't been drinking not yet. And what is so weird is that they came in dressed in black suits and they had sunglasses on. Well, you don't walk into a club with sunglasses on at night. They don't want you to get hurt, fall over something or other. Well, the bouncer told them to take their sunglasses off. Well, these guys did and when we finally noticed... they were kinda dark, and anytime we would walk around the bar, they were ten feet away or five feet away, anytime we moved around the bar,” Bob told Art. About the eyes, he described them this way: “You know the weird grey looking color – it has black in the cataract part and then there's the light grey or blue grey. These were four guys, all around the same height, wore the same, they looked the same, all with the same eyes.”
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
-----
THE LITTLE GIRL AND THE DARK MEN IN BLACK CAPES
1962 – San Francisco, California, USA
41 year old, Roxanne, currently living in Nappa County, claims that in 1962, when she was six, she was living in San Francisco with her mother and her sister, Denise. Her sister was 9 years old at the time. “We were playing in our backyard. We lived in this big old Dutch colonial house, two-story in San Francisco. My mother comes from England. She had an English accent. My sister and I were in the backyard playing and I had a favorite tree that I would climb with a nice groove spot from me sitting in it so much. And I would climb up there and sink in my thoughts. Sometimes I would talk out loud to my tree. I even named the tree. So I was up there. My sister was picking flowers. She was more of a lady. I was more of a tomboy. And I sorta lost track of what she was doing because I was swinging on the tree. It was pretty high well for a kid. And then I could barely hear my mom's voice coming from the patio outside the backyard because this is a huge house we're talking about. And I could hear my mom calling out 'Roxanne, Denise, dinner time' and so I sorta started running for the backdoor and I said, 'I'll get Denise' and I ran back to tell Denise it was almost dinner time and she wasn't in the backyard anymore and so I thought, maybe she wanted to do something naughty. We're not supposed to go over the fence because there's an empty lot. My house was kiddy corner, I guess you could say. There was a house next door and the next space over was an empty lot. Full of grass. When I jumped up on the fence. I was standing on a two by four stretching with all my might to see over, to see if she had gone over there.” Roxanne was horrified by what she saw. “My sister was laying down and two men were there one was bent all the way down on his knees and my sister's head was limp in his lap. My sister was laying down and she was not conscious. She was not awake. And the other man was bent down over her with a syringe. The man had a syringe and he held it to my sister's arm and I was literally shocked into silence at first because I could not believe what I was seeing because of the way they were dressed. They were dressed in black pants. These men weren't wearing black jackets, they were wearing black capes. They were capes and Zorro type hats which I later learned, when I got older, I saw Zorro. Now when he was about to give her the injection, I screamed her name as loud as I could,. And then I thought I better go get my mother because they wouldn't leave her alone. I was screaming, I go, 'Leave my sister alone!' and then I started crying and I slipped off the bench and I got the million slivers in my palm which I didn't even feel at the time and started running for my mother and I fell down in the flowerbed. This brick flowerbed that we had. And then my instincts told me to save my sister. My instincts told me I didn't have time to get my mother. And then I jumped up on that fence. I've never been able to get that high before but the men were gone. My sister was waking up. And I asked her, Denise what were they doing to you and why? Who were they? I’m freaking out. And you know, I'm a six year old kid and she said, 'What are you talking about. What's the matter with you, you look scared to death, you're all white?' I told her what happened to her and she said, 'Oh brother.' and she said, 'I'm coming over the fence' and she started coming with me. She was groggy. Very tired, as if she has just woken up . And then I went into the house and I didn't tell my mother because she would have been scared to death but I did tell my father.
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
-----
HOMELESS ENCOUNTER
1993 – Tigard, Oregon, USA
A man claims that in 1993, he was homeless living in the woods with three or four other people, by some railroad tracks in Tigard. They had two tents which they shared. For about three nights, a bunch of very strange things happened. On the first night, they observed a “humongous, red, orange ball of light hit ground” in the woods near their location. He claims that the area lit right up. “light went everywhere.” The object made no sound. For some reason they decided to go to sleep. “Which was kind of weird because seeing something that bright would make us wake up,” the caller told Art. Things would only get stranger as the night went on. “I heard some footsteps, and leaves crunching and twigs snapping and I woke up Tom. He woke up. I said, 'Did you hear that?' He said, 'No'. He was awake but he was asleep. And he said, 'Just go back to sleep'. And then it happened again and it got loud and it ended up brushing against the tent.” Art Bell decided to constantly interrupt him at this point and the man only managed to get out that a black vehicle pulled up to their location and began to do surveillance on them. The vehicle, oddly, did not give off a reflection. He described them as dressed all in black, with nice ties. They were taking pictures of them. The thing that the witness found to be odd was, how did they know? They had not told anybody about what happened.
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
Art Bell interrupted him about a dozen times throughout and even Jim Keith began to get frustrated as the story was very intriguing. I got the sense that Bell wasn't much interested in hearing what a homeless man had to say.
-----
WHITE SANDS LIGHT
1984 - White Sands, New Mexico, USA
A caller (no name given) dialled up the Coast to Coast show with Art Bell circa 1997. He claims that the event happened in 1984 when he was 8 years old. He currently resides in Oklahoma but the event in question happened when he lived with his mother and father in White Sands, New Mexico. His mother was in army and his step-father worked as a photographer. His birth-father was military police. They lived on the base. “One day we were out playing in the backyard. I had a tether-ball. I was beating the tether-ball around and my stepfather was cooking steaks. And if you know anything about White Sands, the houses are like right next to the mountain, and the mountain range. Right there in the Rockies. And it was about 5:30 at night, 6:30 at night, something like that. It was right before dusk. A couple of hours before dusk during the summer. And a white light started coming from the left side of the mountain and ran to the right side, south to north, and stopped and shot in the middle of the mountains. Our neighbor said he seen it because everybody was cooking out. It was one of those days. My mother ran in and called the military police. And she came back and said that the person was really rude and really fast talking and she said that they had been flooded with calls about this. They said, 'Don't worry about this, it's probably nothing'. About an hour later, there's a mountain road, a mountain pass road that goes right over the mountain and it just leads all the way up and goes all the way down the other side. We saw a caravan of trucks, a big flatbed truck and little vans and little things like that, army, coming from the base, going over the pass and about an hour after that there was something on the flatbed truck under a cover. And we could see it, all of us. I mean it's a really small place. White Sands, right beside the road. and then I was playing tether-ball later that night, because we had already eaten and stuff. And I looked inside and my mom and my dad were talking to a man in a black suit and a black tie and this other guy was in an army suit. It reminded me of a 50s sci-fi movie. It was like an escort or something. I could just see them sitting on the living room couch and I could see them talking and I was outside playing tether-ball. I just cared about the tether-ball. My mom was really freaked out about the light. She was talking to me the whole night about it. And she came back out and I was like, 'Who are those people?' and she said, 'Some people I work with', and she was talking to me and she said the light was just another of the war games they are playing up on the mountain.” The man was adamant that what he saw was not something conventional. “This light was not a war game!”
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
-----
THAT NIGHT THE UFO LANDED IN THE GRAVEYARD
June 1975 - Omaha, Nebraska, USA
Linda claimed that in the first week of June in 1975, she was visiting her parent's house when she observed something bizarre. “I was at my mother's house. My first child was about five months old. My dad, my brother and my husband were all watching something on the TV and it was getting towards her bedtime and she was getting fussy and I wanted to go to my future sister in law. I decided to walk out into the front yard with her and try to keep her quiet. And we were sitting out in our front yard and my sister in law was the first one to notice the light and she said, 'Look'. And where this was North Omaha and the way the airplanes come into North Omaha is they come around from the north to what is called Eppy airfield. And she said, 'Look at that airplane Linda, doesn't that have odd colored landing lights?' And I looked at it and they were orange. They weren't white, they were orange. And I said I don't think planes have orange landing lights. And it got over an area of a cemetery which was a half a mile to a mile from my parents house. And we stood there and it stopped dead. It was round, it was circular. And it stopped dead over the cemetery. It stopped straight over the cemetery, where the cemetery was. It turned different colors. It turned orange to blue, green and then it turned an absolute blood red. And it looked like it settled into the cemetery. Judy and I stood there and watched this horrified. And we went back into the house and we told everybody what we'd seen and my dad said, 'Let's go up and drive along the back side of the cemetery. The name of the street is Pate (sounds like Pate?) Street, and he said, 'We'll see if we can see anything'. So we drove up there, drove up and down and we didn't see anything and went home. The next morning was like a Saturday morning and my husband and I used to go over and have coffee with my parents on Saturday mornings. And we were over there and my dad said, 'Where did this thing come down now, you say?' I said. 'It was the highest point in the cemetery' and he said, 'Well, why don't we drive up there just in case and look around'. And so my mother, my dad, I, my 21 year old brother and my husband and my baby and I and we went up there and we got to where we thought was the highest point in the cemetery and from where we were we could see a straight shot to my parent's house. Everything was flat up there. It was like there was an intersection, like a cross roads like place. Anyway, we all got out of my father's car and we had been there for maybe thirty seconds looking around. And there was a fresh grave over to the side and you know how they lay the flowers down onto the grave? All these flowers were blown all over the place. All of a sudden, from nowhere, we had no idea from where, appears this car and it's an old black car. My dad said it was maybe an old Packard or something like that, or Dodge or something. But it looked like from that point, this one guy, the guy that was the driver, just got out and stood by the car and the other guy starts coming around and comes over said... it seemed so surreal. And the guy asked us, 'What business do you have here? And my dad said, 'We were just looking around'. And he said, 'If you have no further business here, leave immediately!' They had WW2 clothes on not black suits. They had sunglasses, though. “Since then we have gone up there and that area does not look like it did then,” she told Bell. Apparently somebody 'cleaned' up the graveyard.
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
Art Bell seemed intent on shutting down her story as he began to interrupt right after she mentioned the cemetery. His interruptions would continue throughout the remainder of her story. By the end, Bell was very dismissive, saying “Thanks Miss, but I don't this is what we are looking for...Thanks anyways.”
-----
DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS
1985 – Ventura, Pennsylvania, USA
Dave, a caller, claims that he was truck driver, driving through Georgia one night when he observed a flatbed truck carrying a large object. “This thing had no cockpit, no jet propulsion. It had US government property written on the cable.” He further observed some trucks beings driven by what he believed to be government personnel. In 1985, he was in Ventura, Pennsylvania visiting his some friends. He was around 18 years of age at the time. He had gone to bed at 8:00 pm. He was awoken out of his sleep at midnight. Somebody was standing over top of him. “He reached out to me and in a split second he was gone,” Dave told Art Bell. “The person had a black tuxedo top on, overcoat, with long sleeves. And when he reached out to me, I was so startled that I looked around and he was gone.” Dave claims that he attempted to tell his friends who dismissed it as a dream. When Dave returned home, he was shocked to find out that somehow he had lost 20 pounds over night. He had weighed himself before leaving (it was always a consistent weight) and somehow he had lost 20 pounds in the span of a single night. He told doctors and friends of the strange weight loss but they dismissed it.
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
-----
TAKING INVENTORY
Late 1970s – San Jose, California, USA
Richard rim San Jose, California claims that in the late 1970s, he was working for an electronics company and had a strange encounter with some MIBs. “I worked for shipping and receiving. I was taking inventory and I was standing on top of these palates. I fell through it and I fell sideways and I broke my ankle,” Richard told Art Bell. “I was stuck there and I looked up and I saw these two guys in black. One was short and it looked like they were taking inventory on me. I was yelling, 'Why aren't you helping me!?! Why aren't you helping me!?!' It was like a dream. I couldn't see any faces but I could see they were all in black. Next thing I know, one of these guys come running over, one of the guys that works with me. I'm a big guy, I'm about 270 pounds, 6 foot 2. He lifted me right up and m my ankle was broke. It was dangling and these guys were gone. I definitely saw these guys.”
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
-----
THE MEN IN THE ALLEY
1996 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
In 1996, Mark, an artist, was putting on a sci-fi art show called 'Stranger than Outer Space' at the Vancouver planetarium. The show featured the work of 50 artists and was attended by 1500 people on opening night, While not the central focus, the show tended to lean towards the alien abduction phenomenon. Right after Mark started out press releases for the show, weird things started to happen. His girlfriend, Jody, woke up one night to see tall black figures looking down on her. Also, it seemed somebody was entering their apartment when they weren't home Windows were found open in the dead of winter, furniture was moved. At first they brushed it off as their imagination but eventually they realized that something very strange was going on. After the showing, Mark decided to take some time off and relax. One night he was at home painting when his girlfriend, Jody, called him over to the window. “Come have a look at this,” she told him. Their third floor apartment looked down into an alley-way. “I saw two tall men in black, both wearing black baseball caps covering their faces. They were just standing there staring up at us. I stood there for quite awhile. I had an
eerie feeling that I was being scanned. At that point, I merely waved at them as if to pinch myself. One of them coldly put his hand in the air, as if confirming it was us they were looking at. Just then, the phone rang. It was one of the other painters from the art show. He began telling me about a strange dream he had had about a saucer. Jody looked over at me and said, 'They just disappeared'. She had a look on her face that I'll never forget. I ran to the window and saw they were gone. She said, 'Not gone but disappeared.'
Source: 1997, Coast to Coast with Art Bell
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
Mothman / Winged Humanoids Roundtable - Investigators & Researchers - PM Radio
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes Mothman / winged humanoids investigators & researchers Tobias Wayland, Manuel Navarette, & Travis Shortt.
Tobias Wayland is a passionate fortean who has been actively investigating the unusual for over a decade; the first several years of his investigative career were spent as a MUFON field investigator, and following that he investigated independently prior to becoming the head writer and editor for the Singular Fortean Society. Tobias is a frequent guest on various podcasts and radio shows, has contributed to several books on the paranormal, and is often invited to speak at paranormal conferences and events. He was also featured in the Small Town Monsters documentary 'Terror in the Skies' and the series premiere of Expedition X for his work investigating Mothman sightings around Lake Michigan. He and his wife Emily have been involved with the Lake Michigan Mothman investigation since its advent in the spring of 2017, and recently published a book chronicling the experience, 'The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest.'
His years as an investigator have served him best by illustrating that when it comes to the anomalous, the preternatural, and the paranormal, any answers he's found are still hopelessly outnumbered by questions.
The Singular Fortean Society - www.singularfortean.com
-----
Manuel Navarette is the founder and curator of UFO Clearinghouse and an active paranormal investigator. He is currently one of the chief investigators of the Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman phenomenon (along with Lon Strickler and Tobias Wayland) and a member of the Phantom and Monsters Fortean Research Team. Manuel has been interested in the paranormal since the age of 17 and has had multiple sightings of UFO’s and recently of a winged humanoid at Chicago O’Hare Airport. The website he founded, UFO Clearinghouse is a website dedicated and committed to providing the most up to date information on recent UFO sightings, reported alien abductions, and cryptid sightings. It is designed as a place where information can be freely exchanged and accessed by paranormal researchers and investigators for the reason of furthering the search for the truth.
UFO Clearinghouse - ufoclearinghouse.wordpress.com
-----
Travis Shortt is a native of Virginia. He trained and served earlier in life as an ordained minister before pursuing a career in broadcasting and eventually media relations. He developed an early interest in the paranormal and supernatural with a zeal for UFO’s, hauntings, and the occult. He became interested in the events around the Mothman sightings after reading about the original events in a book by Jerome Clark. He, Charlie McCracken, and Matthew Fleming began an in depth investigation in 2003 that culminated in 2009 with the first feature documentary on the topic 'Dark Wings: The Mothman Chronicle.'
He holds a degree in Communication from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and pursued a Master’s Degree in Theology from Master’s International School of Divinity. He currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer for Vectors Partners, LLC a technology firm in Tennessee and is the founder of Phoenix Publicity, and along with Matthew Fleming, is one of the producers and researchers for 'Dark Wings: The Mothman Chronicle.' From 2006-2009 he served as featured speaker at the Mothman Festival addressing the spiritual and religious implications of the Mothman sightings.
Join us this Friday, May 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon