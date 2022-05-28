Saturday, May 28, 2022

LEE HAMPEL - 'BEAST OF BRAY ROAD' EXPERIENCER & RESEARCHER - PHOTOS, VIDEO, & IMAGES - PM Radio (YouTube / Podcast)


Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomed Lee Hampel, 'Beast of Bray Road' experiencer & researcher.

Lee Hampel is a retired math and physics teacher from Illinois, and owner of a mysterious 35-acre hayfield along Bray Road near Elkhorn, Wisconsin. His experiences and research were featured in Linda Godfrey's book 'Monsters Among Us' and in the Small Town Monsters' production 'The Bray Road Beast.' Over the years, Lee has conducted further research on his farm in an effort to discover more evidence related to the Beast of Bray Road phenomenon.

Eric Mintel of Bucks County Paranormal Investigations, whose team has been actively investigating the phenomenon, will be joining us as well.

Lee and Eric both provide original photos, video, & images from the location.



