Possible 'Invisible' Entity Climbing Down Tree in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania

A Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania man is hunting in a private area, when he starts to notice movement in a tree. He observes more movement, as if something invisible was climbing down.
I recently received the following account:
"Hello Lon,
I am also a native from Pennsylvania, in Schuylkill County. I want to share with you an experience had last November (2021) during hunting season. I was located in the eastern coal regions at a private hunting club. When I say I grew up there, I roamed the hunting club grounds since I was 10. I was at my spot until after lunchtime then moved out to see if I could spook a deer since it was warm. I walked then stopped for a while and then came upon a spot under a tree where the limbs were pushed down and held in place with other limbs.
I looked around and found more stick structures. The first tree I took pictures of the top of that tree with this phone which show there is nothing in it. I noticed what looked like a deer scrape on the ground right next to this, so I decided to move away about 30 yards behind a tree where I had a good view of the area.
I stood there about 30 minutes, then noticed a tree branch move from that same fir tree. Then I saw the next lower diagonal one move and then the lower branches moved in succession. It appeared something was climbing down the tree using the limbs as a ladder. A creature would have to be pretty tall to use the tree limbs like that. I did not see any creature, but saw the limbs move.
Then after lowest branch moved, I heard a resounding thud hit the ground, then nothing. I figured it knew I was there because I stood right under that tree for 20 minutes. But it did not bother me. I had my .308 with me so I was not totally scared and had my faith so I stayed until after sunset, then walked back to the car periodically turning to keep an eye out if anything would uncloak. No putrid scents detected." BM
NOTE: There were some photos included, but I don't think that there was anything photographed that made any distinction as to what caused the movement. This is not the first time I have heard of similar activity, in particular in Pennsylvania. Was it a cloaked being, possibly a Bigfoot? Difficult to tell, but I believe that the witness had an encounter with something unexplained. Lon
