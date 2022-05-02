2nd 'Chirping, Red-Eyed' Winged Being Reported in Bensenville, Illinois

2nd Sighting of a 'chirping, red-eyed' winged being has been reported in Bensenville, Illinois (near O'Hare International Airport). Both sightings were made on the night of April 28, 2022.
The following recent encounter was reported to Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
Date of Sighting: Thursday April 28, 2022
Time of Sighting: Approximately 10:30 P.M. CDT.
Location of Sighting: Bensenville, Illinois
Summary: Witness has a sighting of a large red eyed winged entity fly over her house in Bensenville, Illinois after returning home from work.
Current Status: Under Investigation
Sighting Details:
"I had just got home from work on Thursday night at about 10:30 PM and had just got out of my car to head into the house on the (redacted) in Bensenville, Illinois when I heard a strange chirping/clicking sound, it was almost dolphin-like. I stopped in my tracks and started to look around and that is when I saw this large bat fly over my house and yard. It was large with bright glowing red eyes and was thin, the wings were flapping slowly. It must have been at least 40 feet off the ground since it was easily above the house and trees in the neighborhood. I’ve seen bats before but this thing was far, far bigger. It was gone in a few seconds as it flew over my neighbors house and was swallowed up into the night. I had tried to get my phone out and take a picture of it but by the time I got it out of my coat and tried to take a picture it was gone and out of sight as it was flying pretty quickly away. I know I was not the only person who saw it as my neighbors across the street were also looking up at it as it flew over and even asked me the next morning if I had seen it and what I thought it was. I’ve lived here over 12 years and had never seen anything like it, even my husband was skeptical, saying maybe I saw a large goose or crane and the red eyes might have been the reflection of the street lights on the animals eyes. I’m certain of what I saw though."
Investigators Notes:
An Investigator has reached out to the witness and any information obtained will be posted to the website as soon as possible. This case has also been forwarded to investigators with the Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research Team for further investigations.
NOTE: The first sighting - UPDATE & SKETCHES - Red-Eyed 'Chirping Man-Bat' Encountered at Business Near O'Hare International - Is this the same chirping, red-eyed winged entity, or are there others? Lon
