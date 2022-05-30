Feathered 'Birdman' Encountered Along Road Near Calne, Wiltshire, UK

While driving near Calne, Wiltshire, UK one summer night, the witnesses encounter a 'man,' walking along the road, who was covered in long swan-like feathers. This is not the only sighting of this cryptid.
Following an article written about her in the 'Wiltshire Times,' Emma Heard received an interesting email. Emma forwarded the email to me, which was posted on her blog site Weird Wiltshire:
The Verbatim Account of The Birdman of Calne
“I and my friend Julian, on a July night in 2012, were driving to drop his sister off at a party. After we dropped her off, we went to drive back to his before we had to pick her up again later on.
While driving back, we were listening to music and having a good laugh until we noticed a “man” walking in the road covered in long feathers, similar to swan feathers. We couldn’t make out a face but we saw white legs covered in feathers and a body, again covered in feathers. My mate beeped and swerved around the figure while I looked back to see him. I couldn’t see anything.
In a panic of thinking we may have hit it, we turned around to go back and nothing was there. No sign of feathers, no blood, nothing! We turned back again, going even slower with the windows open and again nothing. Neither of us imagined it as we both seen the exact same thing.
We soon forgot about what had happened and only mentioned it to each other as a memory.
A few years later, we got chatting to an old friend and he said where he lived (Calne in Wiltshire) not too far from where we seen what we did. I mentioned he lived near the spooky road and he replied with, “Birdman?” This got us talking further into what we seen and it conspired that we all seen the same thing on different days.
The location: A3102 near Whetham house surrounded by woodland.”
Other Possible Sightings of the 'Calne Birdman':
Emma was able to find other references to this cryptid, with the assistance of 'The Calne News':
-“Calne – Road along Derry Hill – White Figure – A driver and his passenger spotted a white figure in the road in front of them as they drove late at night. Their sighting tied in with a local legend about the road being haunted by a person in white...”
-One lady said her husband had witnessed Birdman twice and her son-in-law had seen him once.
-Another person said there was a ghost on Whetham Bottom Bend sighted multiple times.
NOTE: The location of the sighting is in Wiltshire, approximately 25 miles north of Stonehenge. I have reported on a variety of strange and unexplained incidents and sightings in the general area, let alone the infamous crop formations, UFO/UAP sightings, and Upright 'Ape Men' Observed Running In Field Near Stonehenge, Wiltshire, UK - Lon
