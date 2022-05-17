God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXXIV
Having enjoyed some degree of success in the production of movie documentaries covering the subject of UFOs, Dr. Frank E. Stranges and his technically proficient staff at the headquarters of the National Investigations Committee on UFOs (NICUFO), of which he was the director, turned their attention to the world of television. With NICUFO’s center of operations located at 7970 Woodman Ave. in Van Nuys, California, the organization’s personnel were perfectly situated insofar as establishing contacts in the multimedia universe of movies and television, with the locus of entertainment decisions being made in nearby Hollywood.
Handsome actor Roy Thinnes portrays UFO hunter David Vincent on Quinn Martin’s The Invaders TV program (1967-1968). The initial popularity of The Invaders fictional television program inspired NBC executives to bet on a series involving real UFO sightings and encounters.
Within one year of the premiere of Phenomena 7.7, the NICUFO crew were wrapping up the filming of a new television show on UFOs, which was to be called Flying Saucers- Here and Now. The success of the fictional ABC television program, The Invaders, starring the handsome Roy Thinnes as UFO hunter David Vincent, inspired Dr. Frank to move ahead with the production of his non-fictional Flying Saucers episodes, sensing that there was a definite market for television coverage of the real UFO phenomenon.
The taping for the first year’s episodes took place in Southern California throughout 1967. With one season already in the can, Dr. Frank, with the help of Dr. Don Cooper, a Southern California bank president and member of the NICUFO Board of Advisors, negotiated the purchase of his program for syndication by the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), which in early May of 1968 placed it in a number of TV stations throughout the United States. Production of the program for a second season was moved to Chicago, Illinois, in the studios of the NBC affiliate, WMAQ, Channel 5, which is one of the oldest stations in the United States, having been on the air since 1948.
Ufologists Contacted
While the first season largely focused on UFO sightings, contacts and personalities in the Southern California area, Dr. Frank was reaching out to others in the ufology community worldwide. One of the first ufologists to appear on his program in the second season was Gray Barker of Clarksburg, West Virginia, the author of many books concerning UFO mysteries as well as the editor of the highly respected Saucer News. Barker was flown out to Chicago where all of his hotel expenses and meals were covered by Dr. Frank E. Stranges, who conducted all of the interviews on the Flying Saucers program.
In his letter of invitation to Gray Barker dated 8 May 1968, Dr. Frank wrote, “I want to do everything in my power to help all of the researchers in the field (of ufology) to get their point across.” He then went on to congratulate Barker on his new undertaking with Saucer News, having just retaken control of it from James W, Moseley, whom Barker worked with in organizing various conventions of the Congress of Scientific Ufologists.
Moseley was the first editor and publisher of Saucer News; and editorial control of the periodical moved back and forth between him and Gray Barker. Establishing a connection with Barker was one of the best moves made by Dr. Frank. Apart from Major Donald E. Keyhoe and his National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP) in Washington, D.C., that wanted nothing to do with Dr. Frank or other so-called “contactees,” Gray Barker and his operations at the Saucerian Press in Clarksburg, WV, and his Saucer News, had established the largest network of active ufologists on the planet. Anyone who was considered an expert of any kind when it came to UFOs was connected to Gray Barker and the Saucerian Press in one way or another. Therefore, Dr. Frank had tapped into an endless supply of lively and controversial speakers for him to engage on his Flying Saucers- Here and Now television program.
From Keller Venus Files: Promotional ideas worked on by Cy Newman of Newman-Lamb Advertising of Indianapolis, Indiana, for Dr. Frank E. Stranges’ new television show, Flying Saucers Here and Now (1968 Chicago premiere).
Production Efforts
Dr. Frank and his NICUFO team joined up with Cy Newman and H. D. Productions, Inc., of Granada Hills, California, in moving out to Chicago and producing the controversial and intriguing television series on UFOs. Advertisements issued by NBC promoting the program touted Flying Saucers- Here and Now as “the most unusual, unique television series ever produced. There has never been another series like it.”
The name of the program, Flying Saucers- Here and Now, was obtained from the title of the late Mutual Broadcasting Company journalist Frank Allyn Edward’s last published book (New York: Lyle Stuart, 1967). Frank A. Edwards was an American writer and pioneer radio broadcaster. He hosted a radio show broadcast across the United States since the 1940s until the time of his death. Late in his life, he also became well known for a series of popular books about UFOs and other kinds of paranormal phenomena. He worked closely with Major Keyhoe and NICAP; therefore, it was puzzling to most of the more conservative ufologists that his complete published and unpublished UFO files, comprising the largest independent ufology library in the world, were bequeathed to Dr. Frank E. Stranges and NICUFO for the production of this television series.
It seems that Edwards had a change of mind about the contactees before he passed on, thus breaking with the intransigent policy of Keyhoe and NICAP. From Edwards’ extensive files, background material was obtained to produce 39 different half-hour programs, in color, being organized and written by Al Bland of Functional Media, Inc., of Chicago and produced in the NBC Chicago studios in conjunction with H. D. Productions, Inc., of California. Dr. Frank E. Stranges, the internationally known UFO author, lecturer and documentary motion picture producer, served as host of the program, interviewing guests who were noted specialists in various fields of UFO research and even individuals who claim to have seen, photographed and even flown as passengers onboard the flying saucers. Newman-Lamb of Indianapolis, Indiana, was the program’s advertising agency.
At the start of August 1968, with the new season of NBC television programs, Flying Saucers- Here and Now premiered at the National Association of Broadcasters’ convention then being held in Chicago.
(Editor's Note: For background information concerning the ongoing battle between NICAP and NICUFO, stay tuned to this column where Cosmic Ray reveals correspondence from some of the key players opining about the production of this unique television series. - Lon)
