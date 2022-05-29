Dancing 'Little Men' in Trees Near Homer, Alaska Residence

A Homer, Alaska resident noticed, on several occasions, crawler-like humanoids hopping about in the trees near her home. The trees eventually died, possible by contact with this unusual beings.
Lisa Merrell lived in Homer, Alaska between 2013 - 2018 and in that time she observed numerous bizarre creatures. The house she lived in, on a small street, was surrounded by tall trees (most of which have since died or were chopped down).
One night she was in her room, hanging out with her boyfriend. She had noticed strange movement and asked to use his binoculars (I'm assuming she had noticed something previously and requested he bring them over). When she looked through the binoculars towards the trees, she spotted something strange, a “little man” hopping from tree to tree. It seemed to be “dancing” about in the trees. She noted that it did not seem to be worried about gravity, falling, nothing, it was just hopping around.
A month later, she started noticing more of these creatures. Eventually it got to be hundreds. She feared she might be losing her mind since nobody else was seeing it. Her boyfriend did not initially believe her until, one night, he saw them himself. She further noticed that the trees that they would hop around in would slowly start to die. She began to suspect that the creatures climbing on them was somehow causing them to die.
When she returned to the location in 2021 with the crew of the Discovery Channel, while shooting the TV show “Aliens In Alaska” she was shocked to see the patch of forest near her home was dead...the trees were rotten and black. “I don't know what they are but I don't think they are from here. I think they are aliens,” she told the producers of the show.
In 2018, partially because of the strange incidents around their home, she and her family, decided to move to Kodiak. She has not seen them since. As an artist, Lisa drew the creatures as she remembered them. Curiously, they look very similar to a “crawler.”
Transcribed source: Aliens in Alaska, Season 1, Episode 1, “Men in Black” Episode
