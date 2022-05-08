'Slenderman' Seen on Neighbor's Roof in Southwest Alabama

An Alabama woman recalls one night, while looking out her window, seeing what she described as a 'Slenderman.' The area around the house seemed to have various paranormal activity.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I'm probably going to get laughed at for this, but I've got to know. OK, to begin with, I know Slenderman isn't real. Everyone knows that. It was created years ago and placed online and all the rest.
A few years ago, I woke up late at night to use the bathroom and to get a glass of water. As I walked through my kitchen I happened to look out the window to the house next door and saw something on their roof. I stopped and stared. The moon was full so it's bright outside. I saw what looked like Slenderman walking along the top of their roof. It walked about 15 feet then crouched down and was looking at the other houses in my neighborhood. It then looked toward my house and noticed that I was looking. It jumped up and out of my view and disappeared. At the time I just figured I was imagining things and went back to bed.
But, over the years, it's been bugging me off and on. I know people are going to laugh and I'm accepting that. I just want to know if anyone has any idea what happened. Was I sleepwalking and dreamed the whole thing? Was it a hallucination? Or some other idea? It happened about 7 or 8 years ago and I don't think I've seen it since.
I was living in the country south of Elberta, Alabama in an area that butted up against Wolf Bay. It was kind of forested and swampy. There were a lot of strange trails that led into the forest, but not as many that came out of it. You'd hear weird noises come the forest on some nights too, yipping sounds, howls and whistles, and soft growling occasionally. It was a quiet neighborhood where not much goes on, although I did see a ghost of a woman in a wedding dress covered in blood with her head on backwards wander out of the forest once. So maybe something was wrong with the area. It was a blond woman in a blood-covered wedding dress. She looked mid-twenties and her neck was facing her back. She didn't walk but kind of glided out of the forest and faded away." CH
